Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:08 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1410
Location: Warrington
Well we will never ever have a better chance of beating a below par Wigan who gifted us chance after chance which if I could list them all I'd be here all night not to mention the brain farts of certain players.Yes the effort was there but you get eff all for that if it ends in another loss so sorry Tone but please make going in work next week pleasurable + just eff the hell off.
Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:09 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1404
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To quote Oliver Cromwell

You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!


"I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won't work."
- Richard Agar

Well actually it was Thomas Edison but it could have been Dicky and several others.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:15 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8730
rubber duckie wrote:
.....is he still here?



He has 250,000 reasons to stay.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:21 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 781
Location: Warrington
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:31 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8730
silver2 wrote:
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today


He ignores them anyway. Humour me - why so called supporters? Because they have a different view from you?

Did you go to the Castleford game last week or are you a so called supporter too ? It's silly.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:42 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5552
Location: South Stand.....bored
The team performed well? Wow.

Well, if you like conceding penalties, coughing up possession, and losing, I think we were excellent
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:55 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3119
Location: warrington
I think he was one of them its the taking part that counts type of supporter lol.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:18 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8095
silver2 wrote:
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today

Luck?....bottox!
There is no such thing as luck.
Luck is where preparation meets ability ....something was obviously missing and it wasn't lady luck because you make your own luck.
Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:29 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3119
Location: warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
Luck?....bottox!
There is no such thing as luck.
Luck is where preparation meets ability ....something was obviously missing and it wasn't lady luck because you make your own luck.


Hmm contradiction springs to mind.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:32 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5953
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
