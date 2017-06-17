Uncle Rico wrote:

I don't deny that you or anyone else has a right to post their opinion and agree that is what forums are for. So whether I agree with your or others opinions matters not, in fact I think that it is a positive thing that we all don't share the same opinion every time on every subject.



However, where we might disagree is that I feel that it is important now and again to validate your opinion otherwise the argument has little chance of reaching the level of a debate. I think that it is a bit unbalanced to get your Collins English Pocket Dictionary out and post a definition of barren then discount certain successes as not up to your mark to maintain your position.



I don't understand why you included the Challenge Cup you could have gone for the GF 'jugular', or started your clock at 2012 instead of at the start of Smith's tenure, unless it didn't make our reading quite so uncomfortable? I could post some facts based on Smiths tenure and include the LLS but I don't think that would cut the mustard with you, or as you state quite a few others on here.



FWIW I think that the current TS regime has now run its race. At the moment I'm unsure whether that's him and Agar going, or him getting in different help say a Briers/Morley combo, I suppose that depends on how much truth there is in the lost dressing room rumour?



Finally, I do pick up on your posts quite frequently, mainly on the basis that you post frequently, you are opinionated and generally include some 'facts' which is all good (not that you need my validation of course). We may have even ended up at the same place on this subject it's just that our 'journey' has taken a different route particularly the timing and measure of our dissatisfaction.