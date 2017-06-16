|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35314
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Smith sure gets on my wick with his blasé monotonous stock answers. We'd only hear sniggers if he was talking confidently mind.
I've become quite annoyed with his downplaying of the widnes games over the years, i think i hit my limit during the game they beat us with 12 men. Again, as above, you wouldn't hear Wane downplaying a match against a rival team like that.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:38 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
Uncle Rico wrote:
I always thought that our more successful peer club do think that they have won the treble and not even fans of their bitterest rivals poo poo that
I don't deny that. I was asked why I didn't include it in my post and I answered.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:40 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
easyWire wrote:
" Wolves boss Smith, who has been under the greater pressure, said: 'It changes nothing either way, win or loss'. "
Could he care any less I wonder? I'm not a rugby virtuoso like him but surely it changes whether you have a chance of winning a pot this year doesn't it? And how the fans enjoy the season? If it doesn't matter if we win or lose why is he busy trying to sign players to hide his atrocious recruitment?
He is so far in a comfort zone at Warrington it is not true.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:00 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2980
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
I don't deny that. I was asked why I didn't include it in my post and I answered.
I read that, but, then you tried to validate your stance by referring to other posters on here and pressing your point using 'Facebooker's'.
I know it's a Smith Out thread but I wonder whether the fans of say Castleford or Wakefield agree that Leeds 'only' won the treble?
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:37 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
Uncle Rico wrote:
I read that, but, then you tried to validate your stance by referring to other posters on here and pressing your point using 'Facebooker's'.
I know it's a Smith Out thread but I wonder whether the fans of say Castleford or Wakefield agree that Leeds 'only' won the treble?
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:24 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 144
Wires71 wrote:
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
Leeds won the treble, not the double, that's a fact. If you're going to state facts then at least get them right and not manipulate them to suit your argument or agenda.
If we had of beaten Hull at Wembley and Wigan at Old Trafford last year as well as finishing top, would you not be acknowledging the LLS and the treble then? Or would it just have been the double in your eyes?
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:45 am
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2980
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
I don't deny that you or anyone else has a right to post their opinion and agree that is what forums are for. So whether I agree with your or others opinions matters not, in fact I think that it is a positive thing that we all don't share the same opinion every time on every subject.
However, where we might disagree is that I feel that it is important now and again to validate your opinion otherwise the argument has little chance of reaching the level of a debate. I think that it is a bit unbalanced to get your Collins English Pocket Dictionary out and post a definition of barren then discount certain successes as not up to your mark to maintain your position.
I don't understand why you included the Challenge Cup you could have gone for the GF 'jugular', or started your clock at 2012 instead of at the start of Smith's tenure, unless it didn't make our reading quite so uncomfortable? I could post some facts based on Smiths tenure and include the LLS but I don't think that would cut the mustard with you, or as you state quite a few others on here.
FWIW I think that the current TS regime has now run its race. At the moment I'm unsure whether that's him and Agar going, or him getting in different help say a Briers/Morley combo, I suppose that depends on how much truth there is in the lost dressing room rumour?
Finally, I do pick up on your posts quite frequently, mainly on the basis that you post frequently, you are opinionated and generally include some 'facts' which is all good (not that you need my validation of course). We may have even ended up at the same place on this subject it's just that our 'journey' has taken a different route particularly the timing and measure of our dissatisfaction.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 12:11 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 584
The lls is a trophy and makes up a double but most clubs would have it as their 3rd choice trophy. If we won the gf and lls that has more presteige than either individually as undisputed best team in the league over one game and a season.
The reality is we've only made it to 33% of the gf's available to us under smith and lost 100% of those gf we have reached facts and stats can be presented in a way to suit an argument but they are facts that show that we've not really progressed under smith whatsoever the cc wins should have been a springboard into a period of dominance but it's as if the club felt they had reached their goals or were happy with a few cc wins and smith had got himself a job for life.
He should have gone at the end of last season on a relative high with winning the lls but yet again failing in two more finals! I enjoyed the first period of his time with us as there was always a feeling we could win the gf and the old saying there's always next year but last few seasons that feeling we willl win it or are even close tobeinningbthe grand final anybanything other than that is not acceptable don't need to sack a coach every time we misss out on it but I want to get the impression that the club fans and staff are not 100% happy with anything other than a gf win!
