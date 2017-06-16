|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35314
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Smith sure gets on my wick with his blasé monotonous stock answers. We'd only hear sniggers if he was talking confidently mind.
I've become quite annoyed with his downplaying of the widnes games over the years, i think i hit my limit during the game they beat us with 12 men. Again, as above, you wouldn't hear Wane downplaying a match against a rival team like that.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I always thought that our more successful peer club do think that they have won the treble and not even fans of their bitterest rivals poo poo that
I don't deny that. I was asked why I didn't include it in my post and I answered.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:40 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
|
easyWire wrote:
" Wolves boss Smith, who has been under the greater pressure, said: 'It changes nothing either way, win or loss'. "
Could he care any less I wonder? I'm not a rugby virtuoso like him but surely it changes whether you have a chance of winning a pot this year doesn't it? And how the fans enjoy the season? If it doesn't matter if we win or lose why is he busy trying to sign players to hide his atrocious recruitment?
He is so far in a comfort zone at Warrington it is not true.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2979
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Wires71 wrote:
I don't deny that. I was asked why I didn't include it in my post and I answered.
I read that, but, then you tried to validate your stance by referring to other posters on here and pressing your point using 'Facebooker's'.
I know it's a Smith Out thread but I wonder whether the fans of say Castleford or Wakefield agree that Leeds 'only' won the treble?
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I read that, but, then you tried to validate your stance by referring to other posters on here and pressing your point using 'Facebooker's'.
I know it's a Smith Out thread but I wonder whether the fans of say Castleford or Wakefield agree that Leeds 'only' won the treble?
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:24 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 142
|
Wires71 wrote:
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
Leeds won the treble, not the double, that's a fact. If you're going to state facts then at least get them right and not manipulate them to suit your argument or agenda.
If we had of beaten Hull at Wembley and Wigan at Old Trafford last year as well as finishing top, would you not be acknowledging the LLS and the treble then? Or would it just have been the double in your eyes?
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, cheekydiddles, DAG, grifter, hengirl, Irish Wire, marathonman, matt6169, TrevorGrice, wire-flyer, Wrath and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|