Uncle Rico wrote:
I read that, but, then you tried to validate your stance by referring to other posters on here and pressing your point using 'Facebooker's'.
I know it's a Smith Out thread but I wonder whether the fans of say Castleford or Wakefield agree that Leeds 'only' won the treble?
I don't need to validate my stance to anyone. It's just my opinion and that's what forums are for. I posted the facts on last 5 years CC and GF winners and how we compare. Not my fault it makes uncomfortable reading.
I don't know why you seem to pick up on my posts so frequently. If you don't agree then fine. If you want a debate, post some facts that counter my argument. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bondo, chinawire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, grifter, Irish Wire, lister, Man Mountain, marathonman, marshman777, Mr Snoodle, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, Stitch, wire-flyer and 228 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|