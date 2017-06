easyWire wrote:

" Wolves boss Smith, who has been under the greater pressure, said: 'It changes nothing either way, win or loss'. "





Could he care any less I wonder? I'm not a rugby virtuoso like him but surely it changes whether you have a chance of winning a pot this year doesn't it? And how the fans enjoy the season? If it doesn't matter if we win or lose why is he busy trying to sign players to hide his atrocious recruitment?He is so far in a comfort zone at Warrington it is not true.