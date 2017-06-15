WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:27 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Dubai
"...when you draw someone like Wigan, it brings the best out of you hopefully. It was only a matter of a few weeks ago when both teams put on a strong game of rugby league, arguably the pick of the games at Magic Weekend.”

Our first game against Wigan didn't inspire me as it was a massive loss and we didn't look in it from the kick-off.

The Magic weekend game was awful and both teams did not put on a strong show IMO. A close game doesn't mean both teams played well.

Is this just a positive soundbite for the media, or does Smith genuinely believe we aren't playing that badly? I keep hearing this guff of 'fine margins' and 'not much between top and bottom', but we are so far off the pace of the top 7 clubs and have been all season. Anyone can see that, even if we are ripping it up in training as we keep being told.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:52 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 52
Wires71 wrote:
. . . Don't you think we have stuck with the coach through the barren years 2013,2014,2015,2016,2017* . . .


Not sure I'd class '13 and '16 as barren, they were both very good seasons? Unless by that you just mean we didn't win the CC or SL?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:46 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 42
Some people on here really need to lighten up.... We came top of the table last year, got to both finals and lost by the skin of our teeth. As a result we qualified for the WCC Which was brilliant. We've had a Add to disastrous season so far, but it's not over yet... So if me and the other Trolls can keep our spirits high, Why cant you?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:34 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 583
CharlieWong wrote:
Some people on here really need to lighten up.... We came top of the table last year, got to both finals and lost by the skin of our teeth. As a result we qualified for the WCC Which was brilliant. We've had a Add to disastrous season so far, but it's not over yet... So if me and the other Trolls can keep our spirits high, Why cant you?


Your funny I like you....


You cannot even be typing that with a straight face what does last seasons lls and failure to win two finals have any bearing on how we should feel after watching us play 18 games only win five and be in a 191pt deficit in the for and against Collum with no real signs of anything changing or the fact that we are looking to bring in mid season signings to try n make sure don't get relegated I think last time we did it was with johns in the ambition to try and win the gf but yes we should be happy in the general direction the club is going on as we nearly won something last year lmao

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:14 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8708
wire-flyer wrote:
Not sure I'd class '13 and '16 as barren, they were both very good seasons? Unless by that you just mean we didn't win the CC or SL?



barren
ˈbar(ə)n/
adjective

showing no results or achievements; unproductive.


Yes I don't class making finals and losing as an achievement. A final is a chance to achieve, not an achievement in itself. In the 5 years since 2012

Wigan - 2 SL Wins, 1 CC Win, 1 WCC including double
Leeds - 2 SL Wins, 2 CC Wins, 1 WCC, Including double
St Helens - 1 SL Win
Hull - 1 CC Win.
Warrington - 0.

I would suggest all the clubs have the same budgets and would have recruited a fair number of their squad in that 5 year cycle. So why do we have nothing to show for it ?

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:25 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 141
Why have you changed Leeds from 'including treble' to 'including double'?

Is it because the Leeds treble included winning the LLS and therefore if you're taking that into consideration, you'd have to acknowledge the fact we won it in 2016, therefore giving us a bit of credit and not fitting in with your argument?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:20 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8708
DAG wrote:
Why have you changed Leeds from 'including treble' to 'including double'?

Is it because the Leeds treble included winning the LLS and therefore if you're taking that into consideration, you'd have to acknowledge the fact we won it in 2016, therefore giving us a bit of credit and not fitting in with your argument?


Yes. It was not fair of me to include a Hub Cap in a treble when I don't, personally, class it as a significant achievement for the purposes of the post, so I edited it.

Anyway I get it. You believe LLS and making finals and losing signifies a good achievement, I don't. We are allowed to have different views. I would suggest though, based on the posts on here, not many share your view whereas on Facebook some seem to. :)

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:26 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2978
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Yes. It was not fair of me to include a Hub Cap in a treble when I don't, personally, class it as a significant achievement for the purposes of the post, so I edited it.

Anyway I get it. You believe LLS and making finals and losing signifies a good achievement, I don't. We are allowed to have different views. I would suggest though, based on the posts on here, not many share your view whereas on Facebook some seem to. :)


I always thought that our more successful peer club do think that they have won the treble and not even fans of their bitterest rivals poo poo that

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:55 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Dubai
Some more fantastic Smithisms in the media from SportingLife:

The two coaches, when asked about the importance of Saturday's game, and the implications of losing:

" Wane will not allow himself to think about the consequences of another loss this weekend. He said: 'It is unthinkable. Lose a quarter-final, semi-final, and you're not going to Wembley. To lose this Saturday you wouldn't contemplate it'. "

" Wolves boss Smith, who has been under the greater pressure, said: 'It changes nothing either way, win or loss'. "

Has this apathy and mindset filtered down to the players over the last few seasons? Is it an intentional tactic to put the players under less pressure? Because it damn well didn't work in the two finals last year.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:16 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 193
easyWire wrote:
Some more fantastic Smithisms in the media from SportingLife:

The two coaches, when asked about the importance of Saturday's game, and the implications of losing:

" Wane will not allow himself to think about the consequences of another loss this weekend. He said: 'It is unthinkable. Lose a quarter-final, semi-final, and you're not going to Wembley. To lose this Saturday you wouldn't contemplate it'. "

" Wolves boss Smith, who has been under the greater pressure, said: 'It changes nothing either way, win or loss'. "

Has this apathy and mindset filtered down to the players over the last few seasons? Is it an intentional tactic to put the players under less pressure? Because it damn well didn't work in the two finals last year.

Smith sure gets on my wick with his blasé monotonous stock answers. We'd only hear sniggers if he was talking confidently mind.
