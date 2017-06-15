CharlieWong wrote: Some people on here really need to lighten up.... We came top of the table last year, got to both finals and lost by the skin of our teeth. As a result we qualified for the WCC Which was brilliant. We've had a Add to disastrous season so far, but it's not over yet... So if me and the other Trolls can keep our spirits high, Why cant you?

Your funny I like you....You cannot even be typing that with a straight face what does last seasons lls and failure to win two finals have any bearing on how we should feel after watching us play 18 games only win five and be in a 191pt deficit in the for and against Collum with no real signs of anything changing or the fact that we are looking to bring in mid season signings to try n make sure don't get relegated I think last time we did it was with johns in the ambition to try and win the gf but yes we should be happy in the general direction the club is going on as we nearly won something last year lmao