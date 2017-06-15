"...when you draw someone like Wigan, it brings the best out of you hopefully. It was only a matter of a few weeks ago when both teams put on a strong game of rugby league, arguably the pick of the games at Magic Weekend.”
Our first game against Wigan didn't inspire me as it was a massive loss and we didn't look in it from the kick-off.
The Magic weekend game was awful and both teams did not put on a strong show IMO. A close game doesn't mean both teams played well.
Is this just a positive soundbite for the media, or does Smith genuinely believe we aren't playing that badly? I keep hearing this guff of 'fine margins' and 'not much between top and bottom', but we are so far off the pace of the top 7 clubs and have been all season. Anyone can see that, even if we are ripping it up in training as we keep being told.
