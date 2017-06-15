WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:27 am
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 229
Location: Dubai
"...when you draw someone like Wigan, it brings the best out of you hopefully. It was only a matter of a few weeks ago when both teams put on a strong game of rugby league, arguably the pick of the games at Magic Weekend.”

Our first game against Wigan didn't inspire me as it was a massive loss and we didn't look in it from the kick-off.

The Magic weekend game was awful and both teams did not put on a strong show IMO. A close game doesn't mean both teams played well.

Is this just a positive soundbite for the media, or does Smith genuinely believe we aren't playing that badly? I keep hearing this guff of 'fine margins' and 'not much between top and bottom', but we are so far off the pace of the top 7 clubs and have been all season. Anyone can see that, even if we are ripping it up in training as we keep being told.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:52 am
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 47
Wires71 wrote:
. . . Don't you think we have stuck with the coach through the barren years 2013,2014,2015,2016,2017* . . .


Not sure I'd class '13 and '16 as barren, they were both very good seasons? Unless by that you just mean we didn't win the CC or SL?

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:46 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 42
Some people on here really need to lighten up.... We came top of the table last year, got to both finals and lost by the skin of our teeth. As a result we qualified for the WCC Which was brilliant. We've had a Add to disastrous season so far, but it's not over yet... So if me and the other Trolls can keep our spirits high, Why cant you?

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:34 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 583
CharlieWong wrote:
Some people on here really need to lighten up.... We came top of the table last year, got to both finals and lost by the skin of our teeth. As a result we qualified for the WCC Which was brilliant. We've had a Add to disastrous season so far, but it's not over yet... So if me and the other Trolls can keep our spirits high, Why cant you?


Your funny I like you....


You cannot even be typing that with a straight face what does last seasons lls and failure to win two finals have any bearing on how we should feel after watching us play 18 games only win five and be in a 191pt deficit in the for and against Collum with no real signs of anything changing or the fact that we are looking to bring in mid season signings to try n make sure don't get relegated I think last time we did it was with johns in the ambition to try and win the gf but yes we should be happy in the general direction the club is going on as we nearly won something last year lmao
