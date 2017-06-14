Wires71 wrote:



On reception - I can only read into the fact that in 2016 Leeds easily escaped the MPG and in 2017 they sit 3rd in the league and McDermott was happy with the letter. Don't know what you mean about trump card - sorry. I never advocated the letter should have the same content as Hetheringtons. That would be stupid.On reception - I can only read into the fact that in 2016 Leeds easily escaped the MPG and in 2017 they sit 3rd in the league and McDermott was happy with the letter. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... er-to-fans . This is what leads me to think it was well received and had a positive effect.

Your "trump card" was in response to Sally and I'll paraphrase as you stated that Fitzpatrick couldn't use the same content as Hetherington because Leeds had won titles and most recently a treble and as far as the reception is concerned I'll ask you again to consider the comments that the fans had made below the 2017 open letter.Regarding the positive effect well it might have bought McDermott some time and yes look at Leeds now having stuck with their coach from the previous troubled year, or are you suggesting the upturn in Leeds' fortune is all to do with the letter?Maybe our board might follow Hetherington's example and stuck with the coach you know "emulating our more successful peers"?