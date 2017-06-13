WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:27 pm
DAG User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 139
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe that's an idea.

If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?

Of course it wouldn't, it would only further enrage many fans and cause them to question the club and the direction it's going in.

Rightly or wrongly, there's only one thing that's going to appease many of our disgruntled fans and it's not a statement from the board or improved results on the pitch, let's face it.
Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:13 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8700
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe that's an idea.

If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?


Go on I'll bite.

Firstly you suggested open letters were futile, then when reminded Hetherington used them, you moved the argument to suggest that Kirkpatrick write the same letter as Hetherington. :roll:

Sadly Kirkpatrick would not be able to write a letter referencing a previous treble winning season and 6 GF wins in said last decade.

Maybe he could write a communication to the fans to acknowledge the situation and to reassure us that a plan is in hand.

Or are you putting forward the idea that open fan communication is a bad idea in it's entirety? That would put you at odds with other well respected administrators such as Draper. They could also use the first page of the match day programme to sell advertising instead of a message to the fans.

The letter may get the message through to those fans for which anything other than carrying Smith on a litter, fanning him and reminiscing about 2009-2012 and putting fingers in ears and going "la la la la la" when we talk about the 5 seasons since would look like high treason.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:53 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2972
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.

2016
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7900365

2017
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... therington


If for one minute you take back your Grand Final winning 'trump card' from your argument (if you don't then it's really not an argument that anyone can ever win so seems pointless) then I agree with Sally if we came out with that guff the board would be ridiculed by the fans or at best we'd remain dissatisfied and disgruntled.

You say that "both seem to have been received well" do you know this for a fact, perhaps not as you use "seem" in your statement? The only reaction to it I'm aware of are the comments below the 2017 message and despite Leeds' recent Champion status it didn't "seem" to find any favour.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:44 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5549
Location: South Stand.....bored
There's only ONE course of action.

The sack.

Sadly, win or lose on Saturday, he'll be at Padgate on Monday, tracksuited
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:06 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2972
Location: Stuck in 1982
lefty goldblatt wrote:
There's only ONE course of action.

The sack.

Sadly, win or lose on Saturday, he'll be at Padgate on Monday, tracksuited


and in that case there is only ONE letter/piece of communication that would placate the masses and it wouldn't follow Hetherington's script

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:33 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1403
Location: Warrington
Broomhead s latest tweet is as follows.When in adversity always hold your nerve please help us in this difficult time by being loud + proud v the Pies.Apios will get it right.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:48 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5549
Location: South Stand.....bored
runningman29 wrote:
Broomhead s latest tweet is as followsWhen in adversity always hold your nerve please help us in this difficult time by being loud + proud v the Pies.Apios will get it right.


God, I hate stuff like this.

The Internet is full of dull, unimaginative bumholes, who update their Facebook feed with tosh like this.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:49 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 10
Not too different than most of the rubbish sprouted on this forum!!!

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:45 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8700
Uncle Rico wrote:
If for one minute you take back your Grand Final winning 'trump card' from your argument (if you don't then it's really not an argument that anyone can ever win so seems pointless) then I agree with Sally if we came out with that guff the board would be ridiculed by the fans or at best we'd remain dissatisfied and disgruntled.

You say that "both seem to have been received well" do you know this for a fact, perhaps not as you use "seem" in your statement? The only reaction to it I'm aware of are the comments below the 2017 message and despite Leeds' recent Champion status it didn't "seem" to find any favour.


Don't know what you mean about trump card - sorry. I never advocated the letter should have the same content as Hetheringtons. That would be stupid.

On reception - I can only read into the fact that in 2016 Leeds easily escaped the MPG and in 2017 they sit 3rd in the league and McDermott was happy with the letter. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... er-to-fans. This is what leads me to think it was well received and had a positive effect.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:46 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8700
Bigted wrote:
Not too different than most of the rubbish sprouted on this forum!!!


Club official?
