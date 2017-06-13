|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe that's an idea.
If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?
Of course it wouldn't, it would only further enrage many fans and cause them to question the club and the direction it's going in.
Rightly or wrongly, there's only one thing that's going to appease many of our disgruntled fans and it's not a statement from the board or improved results on the pitch, let's face it.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8698
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe that's an idea.
If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?
Go on I'll bite.
Firstly you suggested open letters were futile, then when reminded Hetherington used them, you moved the argument to suggest that Kirkpatrick write the same letter as Hetherington.
Sadly Kirkpatrick would not be able to write a letter referencing a previous treble winning season and 6 GF wins in said last decade.
Maybe he could write a communication to the fans to acknowledge the situation and to reassure us that a plan is in hand.
Or are you putting forward the idea that open fan communication is a bad idea in it's entirety? That would put you at odds with other well respected administrators such as Draper. They could also use the first page of the match day programme to sell advertising instead of a message to the fans.
The letter may get the message through to those fans for which anything other than carrying Smith on a litter, fanning him and reminiscing about 2009-2012 and putting fingers in ears and going "la la la la la" when we talk about the 5 seasons since would look like high treason.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:53 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2970
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.
2016http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7900365
2017http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... therington
If for one minute you take back your Grand Final winning 'trump card' from your argument (if you don't then it's really not an argument that anyone can ever win so seems pointless) then I agree with Sally if we came out with that guff the board would be ridiculed by the fans or at best we'd remain dissatisfied and disgruntled.
You say that "both seem to have been received well" do you know this for a fact, perhaps not as you use "seem" in your statement? The only reaction to it I'm aware of are the comments below the 2017 message and despite Leeds' recent Champion status it didn't "seem" to find any favour.
