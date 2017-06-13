sally cinnamon wrote: Maybe that's an idea.



If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?

Go on I'll bite.Firstly you suggested open letters were futile, then when reminded Hetherington used them, you moved the argument to suggest that Kirkpatrick write the same letter as Hetherington.Sadly Kirkpatrick would not be able to write a letter referencing a previous treble winning season and 6 GF wins in said last decade.Maybe he could write a communication to the fans to acknowledge the situation and to reassure us that a plan is in hand.Or are you putting forward the idea that open fan communication is a bad idea in it's entirety? That would put you at odds with other well respected administrators such as Draper. They could also use the first page of the match day programme to sell advertising instead of a message to the fans.The letter may get the message through to those fans for which anything other than carrying Smith on a litter, fanning him and reminiscing about 2009-2012 and putting fingers in ears and going "la la la la la" when we talk about the 5 seasons since would look like high treason.