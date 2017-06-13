sally cinnamon wrote: Maybe that's an idea.



If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?

Of course it wouldn't, it would only further enrage many fans and cause them to question the club and the direction it's going in.Rightly or wrongly, there's only one thing that's going to appease many of our disgruntled fans and it's not a statement from the board or improved results on the pitch, let's face it.