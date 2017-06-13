sally cinnamon wrote: To be honest anything they say will not go down well, as long as we are losing.



A statement from the club would either be something like



"we are fully behind Tony Smith and the goal is to push on to Wembley and make the playoffs"



or



"we are all very disappointed and working very hard to turn things around for our fans, who really are the best fans in the league"



Even making populist statements doesn't do any good if you are losing. Koukash used to be on Twitter every week like Donald Trump saying how things were unacceptable, things must change, but they had year after year of being garbage and their fans were sick of his statements (admittedly Salford have been very impressive this year).



The only way to address the disillusionment of the fans is through turning the results around, while you lose anything you say will be received badly by fans.

If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.20162017