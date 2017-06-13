WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:46 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5547
Location: South Stand.....bored
Forgive me if this has been mentioned before.

The silence from the club is DEAFENING. The only thing we hear, are Smith's lame, predictable excuses. Nothing from Stuart Middleton, Moran, and the rest of the board. We have a COO, who got his title from a lucky bag. Seriously, what does the fella do. Bar getting his qualification from a glorified BTEC course, I doubt he makes ANY decisions, bar tea or coffee for elevenses. I know that Moran doesn't court the limelight. Neither Middleton. In the same breath, I don't expect any of them to get multiple neck tattoos and umpteen piercings, and appear on Jeremy Kyle. The COO is stealing a wage, and the club is taking us for fools.

The players are taking the slash, too.

This is the lowest I've felt following our club, including the appalling Reggie Bowden era, and the 2002 debacle.

It's about time the board, coaching staff, AND the players took responsibility for their "actions"
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:54 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1402
Location: Warrington
Spot on Lefty.It's as though the board are enjoying seeing the fans frustrations by saying eff all + to be honest I've really had a belly full of Smith's post match tripe.Lets hope he comes down with a sore throat that renders him unable to speak.Mind you prob get his buddy do his speech for him.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:59 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3590
Location: M62 Corridor
runningman29 wrote:
Spot on Lefty.It's as though the board are enjoying seeing the fans frustrations by saying eff all + to be honest I've really had a belly full of Smith's post match tripe.Lets hope he comes down with a sore throat that renders him unable to speak.Mind you prob get his buddy do his speech for him.

At the start of the year, our glorious Council Chief Exec was quite enjoying making Churchillian remarks about pulling together through adversity and the like. He repeated ad nauseam (including on Sky Sports) that it is important to be visible and in communication with supporters.

Now, as we prepare to reach peak-omnishambles, he is nowhere to be seen.

What happened to the chief exec's regular column in the Guardian?

Had we not scraped through the games against Huddersfield and Wakefield by the absolute skin of our teeth, we would be bottom of the table.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, enough is enough!
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:42 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8697
The Warrington Guardian are hardly holding them to account, with the official opinion being the time is not right for change.
The fans are like obedient puppies, singing "Duh duh duh", buying their magic weekend shirts and clapping the team off.
The players are all peddling the "we are hurting / lack of confidence" mantra.
I cannot see where the catalyst for change is going to come from. It's like no-one cares.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:58 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14066
Location: NFL playoffs
To be honest anything they say will not go down well, as long as we are losing.

A statement from the club would either be something like

"we are fully behind Tony Smith and the goal is to push on to Wembley and make the playoffs"

or

"we are all very disappointed and working very hard to turn things around for our fans, who really are the best fans in the league"

Even making populist statements doesn't do any good if you are losing. Koukash used to be on Twitter every week like Donald Trump saying how things were unacceptable, things must change, but they had year after year of being garbage and their fans were sick of his statements (admittedly Salford have been very impressive this year).

The only way to address the disillusionment of the fans is through turning the results around, while you lose anything you say will be received badly by fans.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:08 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3094
Location: warrington
Well remember 95% of fans are still behind them apperently. Maybe thats why no one seems bothered about what the other 5% think.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:24 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8697
sally cinnamon wrote:
To be honest anything they say will not go down well, as long as we are losing.

A statement from the club would either be something like

"we are fully behind Tony Smith and the goal is to push on to Wembley and make the playoffs"

or

"we are all very disappointed and working very hard to turn things around for our fans, who really are the best fans in the league"

Even making populist statements doesn't do any good if you are losing. Koukash used to be on Twitter every week like Donald Trump saying how things were unacceptable, things must change, but they had year after year of being garbage and their fans were sick of his statements (admittedly Salford have been very impressive this year).

The only way to address the disillusionment of the fans is through turning the results around, while you lose anything you say will be received badly by fans.


If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.

2016
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7900365

2017
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... therington

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:52 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3494
Passion...

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Image

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:17 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14066
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.


Maybe that's an idea.

If Karl Fitzpatrick writes an open letter to Warrington fans like Hetherington's, assuring them that there will be "no wholesale changes", backing the coach, and reminding them of the success over the last decade, will that be received well by Warrington fans?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bondo, dickyflourbag, Frosties., HOOF HEARTED, illy, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, kev123, LostInNewcastle, marathonman, Mr Snoodle, normycat, Philth, poppys mum, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, StanTheMan6, TrevorGrice, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,2681,97876,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM