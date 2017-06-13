|
Forgive me if this has been mentioned before.
The silence from the club is DEAFENING. The only thing we hear, are Smith's lame, predictable excuses. Nothing from Stuart Middleton, Moran, and the rest of the board. We have a COO, who got his title from a lucky bag. Seriously, what does the fella do. Bar getting his qualification from a glorified BTEC course, I doubt he makes ANY decisions, bar tea or coffee for elevenses. I know that Moran doesn't court the limelight. Neither Middleton. In the same breath, I don't expect any of them to get multiple neck tattoos and umpteen piercings, and appear on Jeremy Kyle. The COO is stealing a wage, and the club is taking us for fools.
The players are taking the slash, too.
This is the lowest I've felt following our club, including the appalling Reggie Bowden era, and the 2002 debacle.
It's about time the board, coaching staff, AND the players took responsibility for their "actions"
Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:54 pm
Spot on Lefty.It's as though the board are enjoying seeing the fans frustrations by saying eff all + to be honest I've really had a belly full of Smith's post match tripe.Lets hope he comes down with a sore throat that renders him unable to speak.Mind you prob get his buddy do his speech for him.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:59 pm
runningman29 wrote:
Spot on Lefty.It's as though the board are enjoying seeing the fans frustrations by saying eff all + to be honest I've really had a belly full of Smith's post match tripe.Lets hope he comes down with a sore throat that renders him unable to speak.Mind you prob get his buddy do his speech for him.
At the start of the year, our glorious Council Chief Exec was quite enjoying making Churchillian remarks about pulling together through adversity and the like. He repeated ad nauseam (including on Sky Sports) that it is important to be visible and in communication with supporters.
Now, as we prepare to reach peak-omnishambles, he is nowhere to be seen.
What happened to the chief exec's regular column in the Guardian?
Had we not scraped through the games against Huddersfield and Wakefield by the absolute skin of our teeth, we would be bottom of the table.
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, enough is enough!
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:42 pm
The Warrington Guardian are hardly holding them to account, with the official opinion being the time is not right for change.
The fans are like obedient puppies, singing "Duh duh duh", buying their magic weekend shirts and clapping the team off.
The players are all peddling the "we are hurting / lack of confidence" mantra.
I cannot see where the catalyst for change is going to come from. It's like no-one cares.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:58 pm
To be honest anything they say will not go down well, as long as we are losing.
A statement from the club would either be something like
"we are fully behind Tony Smith and the goal is to push on to Wembley and make the playoffs"
or
"we are all very disappointed and working very hard to turn things around for our fans, who really are the best fans in the league"
Even making populist statements doesn't do any good if you are losing. Koukash used to be on Twitter every week like Donald Trump saying how things were unacceptable, things must change, but they had year after year of being garbage and their fans were sick of his statements (admittedly Salford have been very impressive this year).
The only way to address the disillusionment of the fans is through turning the results around, while you lose anything you say will be received badly by fans.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:08 pm
Well remember 95% of fans are still behind them apperently. Maybe thats why no one seems bothered about what the other 5% think.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:24 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
To be honest anything they say will not go down well, as long as we are losing.
A statement from the club would either be something like
"we are fully behind Tony Smith and the goal is to push on to Wembley and make the playoffs"
or
"we are all very disappointed and working very hard to turn things around for our fans, who really are the best fans in the league"
Even making populist statements doesn't do any good if you are losing. Koukash used to be on Twitter every week like Donald Trump saying how things were unacceptable, things must change, but they had year after year of being garbage and their fans were sick of his statements (admittedly Salford have been very impressive this year).
The only way to address the disillusionment of the fans is through turning the results around, while you lose anything you say will be received badly by fans.
If this is true why would Gary Hetherington go to the trouble of writing an open letter in 2016 and earlier this season? Both seem to have been received well. There is not a lot he doesn't know about RL administration and how to lead a successful club. Maybe our club, if it cannot come up with it's own ideas, can emulate it's more successful peers. At least it would show us that the board acknowledge that things are not good enough.
2016http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-7900365
2017http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... therington
