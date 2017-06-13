Forgive me if this has been mentioned before.



The silence from the club is DEAFENING. The only thing we hear, are Smith's lame, predictable excuses. Nothing from Stuart Middleton, Moran, and the rest of the board. We have a COO, who got his title from a lucky bag. Seriously, what does the fella do. Bar getting his qualification from a glorified BTEC course, I doubt he makes ANY decisions, bar tea or coffee for elevenses. I know that Moran doesn't court the limelight. Neither Middleton. In the same breath, I don't expect any of them to get multiple neck tattoos and umpteen piercings, and appear on Jeremy Kyle. The COO is stealing a wage, and the club is taking us for fools.



The players are taking the slash, too.



This is the lowest I've felt following our club, including the appalling Reggie Bowden era, and the 2002 debacle.



It's about time the board, coaching staff, AND the players took responsibility for their "actions"