So theoretically if we win that game and end up with a run or win-loss-win-loss etc and still end up in the MPG that will be acceptable? The long run of bad form and clear decline is there for all to see. Add this to 2014, 2015 and it doesn't really look good.If we win the MPG do we give the coach a chance to show an improvement next year and accept a finish than 12th as an improvement?We've had four years of mediocrity with one year of limited success and we've all been kidding ourselves that this is fine based on the fact we won 3 cups earlier in the coach's tenure. Our ambition doesn't match our stature as the wealthiest club and it's time we realised that - would Wigan, Saints or Leeds accepted such a long run of no success? We don't even entertain when not winning trophies...