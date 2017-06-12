WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:30 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8062
I disagree. If we win vs wigan he has earned the right to have a shot at the next sl game
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:33 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8062
We are constantly told it just confidence. A win vs Wigan will mean confidence is restored and it cannot possibly be used the week following....
So TS and Agar must get that chance....then there will be no excuses....it's the best scenario for anyone in the TS out camp.
It is finate.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:03 pm
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 422
Location: Well, here of course
rubber duckie wrote:
We are constantly told it just confidence. A win vs Wigan will mean confidence is restored and it cannot possibly be used the week following....
So TS and Agar must get that chance....then there will be no excuses....it's the best scenario for anyone in the TS out camp.
It is finate.


But has he not had sufficient shots at the next game already? How long does this, or should it, go on for?

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:28 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 700
Its clear that recent performances show that the players have downed tools. If there is a difference on Saturday it will only be there because the players want a shot at Wembley. Win or lose the bell should toll for TS and RA on Sunday.

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:28 pm
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 177
wh y is he still hear there is some thing not right we need the saints board hear no messing about gone :CRAZY:

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:36 pm
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 455
Orrell Lad wrote:
We'll swap anyone for one of your goalkickers please :)


Welcome to them - sadly we have very little need/use for them at present.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:26 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 224
Location: Dubai
rubber duckie wrote:
I disagree. If we win vs wigan he has earned the right to have a shot at the next sl game


So theoretically if we win that game and end up with a run or win-loss-win-loss etc and still end up in the MPG that will be acceptable? The long run of bad form and clear decline is there for all to see. Add this to 2014, 2015 and it doesn't really look good.

If we win the MPG do we give the coach a chance to show an improvement next year and accept a finish than 12th as an improvement?

We've had four years of mediocrity with one year of limited success and we've all been kidding ourselves that this is fine based on the fact we won 3 cups earlier in the coach's tenure. Our ambition doesn't match our stature as the wealthiest club and it's time we realised that - would Wigan, Saints or Leeds accepted such a long run of no success? We don't even entertain when not winning trophies...

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:33 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8062
easyWire wrote:
So theoretically if we win that game and end up with a run or win-loss-win-loss etc and still end up in the MPG that will be acceptable? The long run of bad form and clear decline is there for all to see. Add this to 2014, 2015 and it doesn't really look good.

If we win the MPG do we give the coach a chance to show an improvement next year and accept a finish than 12th as an improvement?

We've had four years of mediocrity with one year of limited success and we've all been kidding ourselves that this is fine based on the fact we won 3 cups earlier in the coach's tenure. Our ambition doesn't match our stature as the wealthiest club and it's time we realised that - would Wigan, Saints or Leeds accepted such a long run of no success? We don't even entertain when not winning trophies...

That wasn't what I said. It was one sentence. He has the right for the next game, not W L W L W L..Agar should go at the next defeat in 2017.
Last edited by rubber duckie on Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:37 am, edited 1 time in total.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:37 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 700
As one of the wealthy elite clubs we should have Board room structure that is identifying talent for the field and the coaching areas way in advance of what the reality shows. There is far too much sentimentality going on at this club for it ever to be successful at the highest level on a regular basis.

We have had players in our squads over the years who should have been released, but instead we are fed the "lets give him one more year" scenario time and time again.

To be successful in anything you have to be ruthless in your decision making.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bill C, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Ganson's Optician, Johnkendal, karetaker, mailman, MarginMeter, matt6169, NickyKiss, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, TF and the wire, Uncle Rico, zzhead and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,7801,60776,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM