|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 561
|
Bobby_Peru wrote:
It's a two way street. We pay, they play.
Blimey ... I'm not certain what you mean by this can you explain a bit more.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 387
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
|
We can't say that teams like Cas have left us in their dust with their style of play. It's not that long ago that we were the ones playing that fast unpredictable rugby and ripping sides apart for fun. I guess that's what makes the current quagmire (giggity) so depressing.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5544
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
[quote="Smiffy27"]No one at the start of the season saw this coming./quote]
Correction. I saw this coming FOUR years ago, particularly in 2015,and have repeated it, many times since.
"cry baby" I may be, but you can add to this, realist, observant and (possibly) prophet
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 214
Location: Dubai
|
I have to agree with Lefty. I wanted to believe that 2014 was our rebuilding season. Then I thought 2015 was a blip. 2016 was good for us but I didnt think we looked convincing as the rest of the league was pretty bad... we certainly hadn't developed since 2012. I just bought into the sentimentality of what Smith did for us 2009-2012, which BTW I'm really thankful for.
Now the reality is biting... Lefty is like those four guys who saw the global financial crisis coming but the rest of us sat there idolising the fat cats.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 561
|
[quote="lefty goldblatt"]
Sorry "lefty" I'd forgot about you.
Correction: The whole of the rugby league world apart from "lefty" couldn't see this coming.
I do hope no one accuses you of being clever in hindsight.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5544
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Not hindsight. It's been evident for years
Poor recruitment and crap Rugby. A recipe for disaster.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 561
|
matt_wire wrote:
We can't say that teams like Cas have left us in their dust with their style of play. It's not that long ago that we were the ones playing that fast unpredictable rugby and ripping sides apart for fun. I guess that's what makes the current quagmire (giggity) so depressing.
We were great at offloading ... then Wigan played the same (very effective) back door moves but Cas have moved the idea of dummy runners into a different level especially going left. They were superb last year with Gale, Luke Dorn & Solomona. Now Gale has got Shenton with Hardaker & Eden.
This rugby is special. Salford & Wakefield have been quick to latch on. I don't think we have the skill (with our current players) to play this way.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bal, Big Ask, Bigtom, Boss Hog, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, Chetnik, duke street 10, easyWire, foggy, Fourpointtry, GansonTheClown, Ganson's Optician, GeoffRoebuck, Irish Wire, jj86, Johnkendal, JonnoTheGreat, Jukesays, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, LFC Saint, lister, Logger, matt6169, matt_wire, mcfc/wire, morrisseyisawire, MortigiTempo, Mr Partridge, Mr Snoodle, Neil HFC, nottinghamtiger, NtW, Old Man John, philmac79, Philth, poppys mum, rhinos21, rubber duckie, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, The Riddler, the wrestler, thelbert, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, victarmeldrew, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, Wrath, year of the viking and 692 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|