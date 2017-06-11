WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:17 am
wire2004 User avatar
It's a waste of money.
No TV exposure and it's against the team that's dicking everyone on superleague. So less than 40 on us is like a win in any other game.
Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:06 pm
wire2004 wrote:
It's a waste of money.
No TV exposure and it's against the team that's dicking everyone on superleague. So less than 40 on us is like a win in any other game.



No it sends a message that we are not at all happy and demand change. Not just 5% mildly irritated.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:16 pm
Should've done it next week live on BBC.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:17 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
....but but, we got to two finals and won the LLS, last year.Tony just needs time......

repeat until the end of time, or 30 mins after the end of every game
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:22 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Annihilation averted, so no need for any dramatic coaching changes this week then.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:33 pm
jj86 User avatar
Aggregate score over the last 4 games is now 158-32. That's an average of 40 conceded a match and just 8 scored.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:02 pm
jj86 wrote:
Aggregate score over the last 4 games is now 158-32. That's an average of 40 conceded a match and just 8 scored.

That's bottom of the league whipping boys standard. That's the level you'd expect from a new club coming up in the Franchising no relegation era.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
