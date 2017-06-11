|
Joined:
Mon Apr 17, 2006 7:26 pmPosts:
503Location:
Latchford
|
It's a waste of money.
No TV exposure and it's against the team that's dicking everyone on superleague. So less than 40 on us is like a win in any other game.
|
the original Wire2004 from Wolf Web.
No Immitations.
No Fakes.
The one and only Origional.
[color=#0000FF]135 + years of top flight rugby. The Only Team in the world with that honnor... Or Until someone Proves Otherwise...[/color]
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8681
|
wire2004 wrote:
It's a waste of money.
No TV exposure and it's against the team that's dicking everyone on superleague. So less than 40 on us is like a win in any other game.
No it sends a message that we are not at all happy and demand change. Not just 5% mildly irritated.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5381
|
Should've done it next week live on BBC.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5541
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
....but but, we got to two finals and won the LLS, last year.Tony just needs time......
repeat until the end of time, or 30 mins after the end of every game
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1397
|
Annihilation averted, so no need for any dramatic coaching changes this week then.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:33 pm
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 454
|
Aggregate score over the last 4 games is now 158-32. That's an average of 40 conceded a match and just 8 scored.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Manchester
|
jj86 wrote:
Aggregate score over the last 4 games is now 158-32. That's an average of 40 conceded a match and just 8 scored.
That's bottom of the league whipping boys standard. That's the level you'd expect from a new club coming up in the Franchising no relegation era.
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, allezcas, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, Big Ask, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, Dannyboywt, djhudds, Emley Cat, Fourpointtry, Frankiefartown, gary numan, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Giantscorpio, Hasbag, Hashman, infamous grouse, Irish Wire, Irregular Hoops, jj86, karetaker, kev123, Leeds Thirteen, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matt6169, matt_wire, morrisseyisawire, MortigiTempo, Old Man John, POSTL, Psychedelic Casual, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Run leroy , run !, Saddened!, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, TF and the wire, The Devil's Advocate, the flying biscuit, Touchliner, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 828 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|