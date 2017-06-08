WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:29 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8679
He's under no pressure apparently https://www.totalrl.com/im-not-feeling- ... ony-smith/

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:08 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 166
What people say in public and what they say in private may be two different things, but how can he not be under pressure. Just seems to accept situation in.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:25 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Simon Moran is not a happy man.

http://captiongenerator.com/548542/Simo ... on-Wolves-

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:39 pm
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 557
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Simon Moran is not a happy man.

http://captiongenerator.com/548542/Simo ... on-Wolves-



I'm sure Simon is nothing at all like Hitler ... but it did make me smile a bit especially who could be called in to solve the problem.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:49 am
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 747
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Simon Moran is not a happy man.

http://captiongenerator.com/548542/Simo ... on-Wolves-


That's brilliant.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:29 am
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Just posted on Face Book "Don't forget to have your phones out for when the smith out plane ✈️ flies over the stadium it will be about 30 mins into the game"
Beats me why you need your phone out.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:40 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8679
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Just posted on Face Book "Don't forget to have your phones out for when the smith out plane ✈️ flies over the stadium it will be about 30 mins into the game"
Beats me why you need your phone out.


Photo opportunity?

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:47 am
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 26
Where is the aircraft flying from?

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:48 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3077
Location: warrington
wire-flyer wrote:
Where is the aircraft flying from?


An airfield would be my guess....... sorry couldnt help myself.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:52 am
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 26
Good one :wink:
