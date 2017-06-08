WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:29 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8672
He's under no pressure apparently https://www.totalrl.com/im-not-feeling- ... ony-smith/

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:08 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 163
What people say in public and what they say in private may be two different things, but how can he not be under pressure. Just seems to accept situation in.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:25 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Simon Moran is not a happy man.

http://captiongenerator.com/548542/Simo ... on-Wolves-

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:39 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 557
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Simon Moran is not a happy man.

http://captiongenerator.com/548542/Simo ... on-Wolves-



I'm sure Simon is nothing at all like Hitler ... but it did make me smile a bit especially who could be called in to solve the problem.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Deus Dat Incrementum, duke street 10, foggy, Fourpointtry, Hessle Roader, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, Moving Forward, ratticusfinch, RoyalWire, rubber duckie, runningman29, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Stitch, the flying biscuit, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, Watford Wire, WWRLFC78 and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,0961,91576,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
13
- 18MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM