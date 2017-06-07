CharlieWong wrote: My point was that Wigan and Salford have re worded most of man united songs as have saints with the odd one... what the hell are we left with? Bugger all! It's crap and that's why there is no atmosphere. And just for the record Tony smiths song is garbage too. Why can't we rip some songs from other clubs? Newcastle? Celtic? Wolverhampton ? Any... I know it might not seem important at the minute but the agmosphere needs changing full stop. Not just because we're losing more bouts than Audley Harrison. But because the club literally has no songs!! None!!! Warry warry, Tony smith and the Wembley song is it!

The Cheeky Girls have more hits than us.

We have songs !! The atmosphere at the hj is terrible those who think we cheer the team on well clearly only supported us when hj was built winning losing top of the league or bottom the wilderspool crowd got behind the team for the full 80 not like the hj when we score or a decent bit of play !! Nowadays checking pages Facebook twitter or instagram probably distract people from getting behind the team !!