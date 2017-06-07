WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:08 am
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 37
My point was that Wigan and Salford have re worded most of man united songs as have saints with the odd one... what the hell are we left with? Bugger all! It's crap and that's why there is no atmosphere. And just for the record Tony smiths song is garbage too. Why can't we rip some songs from other clubs? Newcastle? Celtic? Wolverhampton ? Any... I know it might not seem important at the minute but the agmosphere needs changing full stop. Not just because we're losing more bouts than Audley Harrison. But because the club literally has no songs!! None!!! Warry warry, Tony smith and the Wembley song is it!
The Cheeky Girls have more hits than us.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:21 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48512
Location: Doncaster
CharlieWong wrote:
The Cheeky Girls have more hits than us.


As an outsider (with a vested interest) looking in, perhaps that point could be made to Wire's defensive coach. :wink:

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:24 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1268
CharlieWong wrote:
But because the club literally has no songs!! None!!! Warry warry, Tony smith and the Wembley song is it!


How long have you been going to the games? If they're the only songs you think the fans have you either sit in the north and east stand, stand with your earphones in or never go to away games.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:41 am
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 756
Location: Purgatory
what the flying love have songs got to do with Smith out?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:49 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35294
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Philth wrote:
what the flying love have songs got to do with Smith out?



Its the latest chant.


besides which, most of the chants with swear words have died out.


How about the 'gimme a W' chant.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:10 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1268
My favorite was the 'Michael Monaghan's got a big Shlong' song
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:18 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 218
Wanderer wrote:
As an outsider (with a vested interest) looking in, perhaps that point could be made to Wire's defensive coach. :wink:

Oh he left in February sorry :(

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:52 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 573
CharlieWong wrote:
My point was that Wigan and Salford have re worded most of man united songs as have saints with the odd one... what the hell are we left with? Bugger all! It's crap and that's why there is no atmosphere. And just for the record Tony smiths song is garbage too. Why can't we rip some songs from other clubs? Newcastle? Celtic? Wolverhampton ? Any... I know it might not seem important at the minute but the agmosphere needs changing full stop. Not just because we're losing more bouts than Audley Harrison. But because the club literally has no songs!! None!!! Warry warry, Tony smith and the Wembley song is it!
The Cheeky Girls have more hits than us.


We have songs !! The atmosphere at the hj is terrible those who think we cheer the team on well clearly only supported us when hj was built winning losing top of the league or bottom the wilderspool crowd got behind the team for the full 80 not like the hj when we score or a decent bit of play !! Nowadays checking pages Facebook twitter or instagram probably distract people from getting behind the team !!

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:14 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3588
Location: M62 Corridor
Smith is hosting the annual quiz-night this evening. By chance, I'm not going this year, so I'd be interested to know what the atmosphere is like!
Deus Dat Incrementum
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, Dezzies_right_hook, goodways sore chops, karetaker, nottinghamtiger, ratticusfinch, runningman29, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, wolfie wales and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,6132,04776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM