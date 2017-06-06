Can just imagine now, they'll make an Americanised movie about it.



The chips are down, we're 1 point away from securing our 8th win of the season. Its a scrum on our 30 with 1 minute on the clock.



It's being filmed in that really grainy, slow motion style used by Speilberg in Saving Privet Ryan.



The pack are blowing and out on their feet. Just as they're about to pack down Sims glances up and Sees Charlie up on his own belting out his modified version of Rick Astley's Classic 'Never gonna give you up'. He stands up, mouth open in amazement. He taps Chris Hill who turns to look, one by one the lads stand there in wonderment. There is a tear in Joey Westerman's eye. One by one all the players stop and stare as slowly the song spreads to all corners of the stadium. The opposition fans do that lean backwards type of gasp as they become disillusioned and intimidated by this incredible show of support. Kev Penny is sprinting from touchline to touchline screaming "THIS IS IT". The lads pack down one last time. The camera switches to bright high definition colour...



Clark from the back of the scrum goes blind and scrambles away. A last ditch effort brings him down but not before an outlandish offload to Lineham who races away. He reaches the 30, then the 20, then the... Wait!!!! the fullback has come across and there's no way he can round him. Out of nowhere a primrose and blue shirt is on his shoulder, an unlikely hero! MATTY FRICKIN BLYTHE!!!!!! The fans are in delirium. Sims applauds the crowd but there's only on face he can see, CharlieWong's. He gives him the thumbs up with a smile that says "Thank you Charlie"



Charlie walks out of the stadium punching the air in the same style of John Bender at the end of the breakfast Club (Same soundtrack too).



Warrington go on to play in the Middle 8's, scraping a win against Featherstone in the Million Pound Game.