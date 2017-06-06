WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:41 pm
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 8
Not as anti-climatic as wolfie running out of the tunnel though

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:18 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8663
CharlieWong wrote:
Im not trolling anyone. If Warrington fans believe that having oh Warry Warry is a rousing song in times when the team need lifting I give up. I hate going more than 10 seconds into when we're winning for gods sake!
Now is the time to have an uplifting song!! We're out on the canvas ffs!!


Oh Warry Warry is as old as the hills. Tradition.

Does the mindless "Duh du duuhh Duh du duuhh" not do it for you anymore?
Last edited by Wires71 on Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:31 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8663
Maybe the club could pipe in something rousing when the chips are down? The players are straining every sinew to win but need that extra help from the crowd. Maybe the Triumphal March from Verdi's Aïda (2nd act) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5zpUnmojq4

Or if we are being snide Tchaikovsky - Dance Of The Sugarplum Fairy in recognition of our pack.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rapf3g_XvCc

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:46 pm
Superblue

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 85
Best of the lot for me was the "Berh Hali Hali " chant that started at the Hanson road end of Thrum Hall and then rolled off down the slope to the cricket ground end, where it used to reflect off the boxes and echo on itself :D
