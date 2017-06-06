WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:21 am
CharlieWong wrote:
The club is desperate for a new song or two! I'm also a man united fan but I'd be willing for us to use you'll never walk alone!!! It's there for the taking!! That would lift the whole club!! Before the games... if we were losing... if we were winning!
Man United or not... even the Everton fans amongst us... ONE OF THE GREATEST UPLIFITING SONGS IN SPORT IS UNCLAIMED IN RL!!
Ffs Why have our fans not claimed it! At the rugby I'm not a man united fan.. I'm a Warrington fan... And that song is class in all scenarios!
So if there is anyone with any influence on the clubs songs etc... get a grip of that song before someone else does.... and we're stuck with oh warry warry for GOOD!

Strangely enough....all the Wire fans left at after the whistle at Wembley in 1990 sang it. The first and last time I can recall it. I later watched the BBC replay and a half pist Murphy said it was the Pies singing it. He was wrong as I was there singing along.

Back then the only songs Pies had was the ones we sang for them....
He's only a poor little Wiganer.
Wigan's ground is falling down.
We hate Wigan.
Oh id rather be a pastie than a pie...(shame it never took off that one).
All the sang was Wiguuun Wiguuun

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:17 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Strangely enough....all the Wire fans left at after the whistle at Wembley in 1990 sang it. The first and last time I can recall it. I later watched the BBC replay and a half pist Murphy said it was the Pies singing it. He was wrong as I was there singing along.

Back then the only songs Pies had was the ones we sang for them....
He's only a poor little Wiganer.
Wigan's ground is falling down.
We hate Wigan.
Oh id rather be a pastie than a pie...(shame it never took off that one).
All the sang was Wiguuun Wiguuun



You have forgotten the mindless "Here we go, here we go, here we go". :-)

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:31 pm
Wow, how much positivity have you got Charlie? Except about songs, you're damning about songs. Personally I don't think we have anything to sing about at the minut, so even if we had the greatest repertoire of songs in the sporting universe they would be largely redundant. PS: you must be a wind up.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:35 pm
I think something based on Joy Division will suit the performance and mood.

"She's lost control"
"Disorder"
"Atrocity Exhibition"
and "New dawn fades"

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:31 pm
Looking at Charlie's posts, and his endless there's nothing wrong attitude, and can I suggest the Queen song "I'm going slightly mad"
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:11 pm
Just a troll having a little fun winding up the locals. I'm sure if you check his IP number it'll be the same as another regular user but mysteriously neither will be online at the same time.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:15 pm
http://www.totalrl.com/catalans-make-sm ... oach-role/

Realistic chance of this happening?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:24 pm
easyWire wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/catalans-make-smith-top-target-for-head-coach-role/

Realistic chance of this happening?


Wishful thinking for me, on the otherhand why would they want him lol.
