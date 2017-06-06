CharlieWong wrote: The club is desperate for a new song or two! I'm also a man united fan but I'd be willing for us to use you'll never walk alone!!! It's there for the taking!! That would lift the whole club!! Before the games... if we were losing... if we were winning!

Man United or not... even the Everton fans amongst us... ONE OF THE GREATEST UPLIFITING SONGS IN SPORT IS UNCLAIMED IN RL!!

Ffs Why have our fans not claimed it! At the rugby I'm not a man united fan.. I'm a Warrington fan... And that song is class in all scenarios!

So if there is anyone with any influence on the clubs songs etc... get a grip of that song before someone else does.... and we're stuck with oh warry warry for GOOD!

Strangely enough....all the Wire fans left at after the whistle at Wembley in 1990 sang it. The first and last time I can recall it. I later watched the BBC replay and a half pist Murphy said it was the Pies singing it. He was wrong as I was there singing along.Back then the only songs Pies had was the ones we sang for them....He's only a poor little Wiganer.Wigan's ground is falling down.We hate Wigan.Oh id rather be a pastie than a pie...(shame it never took off that one).All the sang was Wiguuun Wiguuun