MarginMeter wrote: It doesn't give me any pleasure to see the calls for TS to go, as he has achieved a huge amount for the club, given many good memories and as an individual I think he is a very decent guy - I met him with my young son at a game and he couldn't have been more generous with his time. But for those saying he should not go - and one half of my

mind does - you do need to ask how much longer, or what further opportunity, would you give him to turn things around?

I understand what you are saying here i to have spoken with him a few times, but here's the thing its not about the memories and what he as previously acheived for us you just have to keep delivering. This club as come from the dark ages i remember way back to 74 etc but i see us as a bigger club than back then, and given the difference now its not unfair to expect more. A few on here have had a pop at me for some of my comments, i just think its time for a change to take this club to where i believe it should be at now.