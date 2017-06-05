WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:39 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 6
I like the new songs idea but can't help but think it will just sound ironic as we're going 4 scores behind inside 15 minutes :BOOHOO:

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:40 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 772
Location: Warrington
"Make Warrington Great Again"

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:44 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3061
Location: warrington
MarginMeter wrote:
It doesn't give me any pleasure to see the calls for TS to go, as he has achieved a huge amount for the club, given many good memories and as an individual I think he is a very decent guy - I met him with my young son at a game and he couldn't have been more generous with his time. But for those saying he should not go - and one half of my
mind does - you do need to ask how much longer, or what further opportunity, would you give him to turn things around?


I understand what you are saying here i to have spoken with him a few times, but here's the thing its not about the memories and what he as previously acheived for us you just have to keep delivering. This club as come from the dark ages i remember way back to 74 etc but i see us as a bigger club than back then, and given the difference now its not unfair to expect more. A few on here have had a pop at me for some of my comments, i just think its time for a change to take this club to where i believe it should be at now.

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:47 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 35
The club is desperate for a new song or two! I'm also a man united fan but I'd be willing for us to use you'll never walk alone!!! It's there for the taking!! That would lift the whole club!! Before the games... if we were losing... if we were winning!
Man United or not... even the Everton fans amongst us... ONE OF THE GREATEST UPLIFITING SONGS IN SPORT IS UNCLAIMED IN RL!!
Ffs Why have our fans not claimed it! At the rugby I'm not a man united fan.. I'm a Warrington fan... And that song is class in all scenarios!
So if there is anyone with any influence on the clubs songs etc... get a grip of that song before someone else does.... and we're stuck with oh warry warry for GOOD!

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:00 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: newton-le-willows
You'll never walk alone is from a musical....Carousel.
