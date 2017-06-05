The club is desperate for a new song or two! I'm also a man united fan but I'd be willing for us to use you'll never walk alone!!! It's there for the taking!! That would lift the whole club!! Before the games... if we were losing... if we were winning!
Man United or not... even the Everton fans amongst us... ONE OF THE GREATEST UPLIFITING SONGS IN SPORT IS UNCLAIMED IN RL!!
Ffs Why have our fans not claimed it! At the rugby I'm not a man united fan.. I'm a Warrington fan... And that song is class in all scenarios!
So if there is anyone with any influence on the clubs songs etc... get a grip of that song before someone else does.... and we're stuck with oh warry warry for GOOD!