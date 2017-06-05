|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 771
Location: Warrington
The point I was trying to make in my earlier post was that players that succeed in the lower part of the league are workers and fighters. They're never going to win trophies but they will survive...and sadly it maybe that our current squad is not best suited to the situation they find themselves in...but hey,whats the point of being miserable.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:22 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 156
silver2 wrote:
I know the players are in the entertainment business by choice but could you imagine how it would feel if the public we're continually commenting on how well you did your job? Ok, this may inspire certain individuals but personally such criticism would not inspire me to try any harder, in fact I would most likely rebel against it. Unfortunately as the team and management that have been fairly successful over recent years, they also may not be the best at dealing with criticism and failure.
It's horses for courses. That's why they get paid well to do a job the fans would love. And that's why they are in a team. To represent the club and play for the fans who pay their wages.
But like selling ice cream on the beach, if you're not w people person. It ain't the job for you.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:20 pm
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 420
Location: Well, here of course
moving on... wrote:
The Team are rebelling. They're rebelling against the coaching staff.
Some players are rebelling because they're upset with squad selections, others are rebelling because they don't agree with the playing style. Some players are rebelling because other players aren't buying into the systems so are rebelling against each other.
you can harp on all you want about how ultimately its down to the player as they're the ones on the pitch. WRONG.
This is 100% down to the coaching staff and the blame lays squarely at Tony's feet. He's the gaffer, he's the man whos job it is to put a system in place that everyone agrees with. He's the man who picks the team. He's the man who has to figure out the individual problems and deal with them. He isn't doing that and that's why we're seeing this sudden drop in form. The players are not happy and its his job to sort it out.
A team doesn't just suddenly loose all its talent. The players are unhappy and it's starting to show, it's been coming for a few years but certain players have been papering over the cracks, that however can only happen for so long.
It's been coming for a long time this. People have been calling it for years and were laughed at and dismissed. The clubs top brass also has a lot to answer for.
Do you know this for a fact? I mean, all of us can see that players aren't happy at the mo, aren't putting a shift in and look like they cant be ar5ed, but I was wondering if you had heard something definite?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:34 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8740
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
CharlieWong wrote:
Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads.
No it isnt.
its time for Smith to go. ... 'pulling together and getting behind the lads' achieves absolutely nothing when the team is as bad as this.
Massive pessimist
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:57 pm
Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 167
word is players have to toughen so t/s says he needs to do the same and do the right thing instead of all this poop and excuses
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:37 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2012 7:11 pm
Posts: 228
Location: Utilising the dummy runner
It doesn't give me any pleasure to see the calls for TS to go, as he has achieved a huge amount for the club, given many good memories and as an individual I think he is a very decent guy - I met him with my young son at a game and he couldn't have been more generous with his time. But for those saying he should not go - and one half of my
mind does - you do need to ask how much longer, or what further opportunity, would you give him to turn things around?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:18 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 29
The bickering needs to stop as there are no easy games in this comp. we need to knuckle down and do the basics. If we can at least do this we should do the hard yards that is needed to compete at this level. If penny keeps his place this weekend it will be a bonus, as he loves to run with the ball and knows his way to the line. We need to stop doing the up and under every time we get in the oppositions half. It's so obvious that's the only tool we seem to have in the box at the minute! It's a big ask this weekend but the bigger they are, the harder they fall. It's time to rally the troops and get behind Tony and the lads this weekend! It's a big ask, but with a fair rub of the green, a turn in fortunes and the barmy army on song... it could just carry us home! So let's be positive! Now then Wire!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:33 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5533
Location: South Stand.....bored
CharlieWong wrote:
The bickering needs to stop as there are no easy games in this comp. we need to knuckle down and do the basics. If we can at least do this we should do the hard yards that is needed to compete at this level. If penny keeps his place this weekend it will be a bonus, as he loves to run with the ball and knows his way to the line. We need to stop doing the up and under every time we get in the oppositions half. It's so obvious that's the only tool we seem to have in the box at the minute! It's a big ask this weekend but the bigger they are, the harder they fall. It's time to rally the troops and get behind Tony and the lads this weekend! It's a big ask, but with a fair rub of the green, a turn in fortunes and the barmy army on song... it could just carry us home! So let's be positive! Now then Wire!
I'm all clichéd out, after reading all that
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:36 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3060
Location: warrington
CharlieWong wrote:
The bickering needs to stop as there are no easy games in this comp. we need to knuckle down and do the basics. If we can at least do this we should do the hard yards that is needed to compete at this level. If penny keeps his place this weekend it will be a bonus, as he loves to run with the ball and knows his way to the line. We need to stop doing the up and under every time we get in the oppositions half. It's so obvious that's the only tool we seem to have in the box at the minute! It's a big ask this weekend but the bigger they are, the harder they fall. It's time to rally the troops and get behind Tony and the lads this weekend! It's a big ask, but with a fair rub of the green, a turn in fortunes and the barmy army on song... it could just carry us home! So let's be positive! Now then Wire!
You are Tony Smith and i claim my £30.50.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:49 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 29
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I'm all clichéd out, after reading all that
We just need to stay positive! Otherwise we're doomed! Talking the team down isn't going to achieve anything.
