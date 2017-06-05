WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:54 am
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4405
Location: Warrington
Doubt Smith would go with a young family in school in Huddersfield. Can't see it but stranger things have happened.

I just think it's all gone very stale now. Very tough to turn things around at this stage.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:15 am
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 382
On a positive note the odds on becoming the Warrington guardian "face in the crowd" winner are shortening week on week.
The prize is a glossy picture of your favourite player.
If I have the motivation over the coming weeks it could be just between me and that postie that has not missed a game for 40 years.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:13 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 27
Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads. When the going gets tough, the tough get going as the song goes, we've got a good squad on paper, we just seem to have had some tired players out there which means our next league game seems to be a 4 pointer now, a Must win game! Now then Wire! Let's be having you!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:27 pm
moving on... User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1258
CharlieWong wrote:
Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads. When the going gets tough, the tough get going as the song goes, we've got a good squad on paper, we just seem to have had some tired players out there which means our next league game seems to be a 4 pointer now, a Must win game! Now then Wire! Let's be having you!


This here is part of the reason our club will never dominate.
Its ALWAYS our year









Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:43 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3402
You need to weed out the players whose heads are dropping.You have players who can't man up when the going gets tough.They end up in a shell with tunnel vision and costs the others in the squad to cover their jobs also.

Thats not the coaches whats doing that! Thats senior players who are not stepping up when they should do.
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:51 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 687
Location: Warrington
Aaaargh - but ANY player not playing to their potential for whatever reason IS the responsibility of the coach.


Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:56 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3402
Their heads wont drop on a training pitch.
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:09 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1383
Location: Warrington
CharlieWong wrote:
Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads. When the going gets tough, the tough get going as the song goes, we've got a good squad on paper, we just seem to have had some tired players out there which means our next league game seems to be a 4 pointer now, a Must win game! Now then Wire! Let's be having you!
1 word.Codswallop.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:16 pm
silver2 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 770
Location: Warrington
I know the players are in the entertainment business by choice but could you imagine how it would feel if the public we're continually commenting on how well you did your job? Ok, this may inspire certain individuals but personally such criticism would not inspire me to try any harder, in fact I would most likely rebel against it. Unfortunately as the team and management that have been fairly successful over recent years, they also may not be the best at dealing with criticism and failure.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:41 pm
moving on... User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1258
silver2 wrote:
in fact I would most likely rebel against it. Unfortunately as the team and management that have been fairly successful over recent years, they also may not be the best at dealing with criticism and failure.


The Team are rebelling. They're rebelling against the coaching staff.

Some players are rebelling because they're upset with squad selections, others are rebelling because they don't agree with the playing style. Some players are rebelling because other players aren't buying into the systems so are rebelling against each other.

you can harp on all you want about how ultimately its down to the player as they're the ones on the pitch. WRONG.

This is 100% down to the coaching staff and the blame lays squarely at Tony's feet. He's the gaffer, he's the man whos job it is to put a system in place that everyone agrees with. He's the man who picks the team. He's the man who has to figure out the individual problems and deal with them. He isn't doing that and that's why we're seeing this sudden drop in form. The players are not happy and its his job to sort it out.

A team doesn't just suddenly loose all its talent. The players are unhappy and it's starting to show, it's been coming for a few years but certain players have been papering over the cracks, that however can only happen for so long.

It's been coming for a long time this. People have been calling it for years and were laughed at and dismissed. The clubs top brass also has a lot to answer for.
Who is online

