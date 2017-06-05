WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Doubt Smith would go with a young family in school in Huddersfield. Can't see it but stranger things have happened.

I just think it's all gone very stale now. Very tough to turn things around at this stage.

On a positive note the odds on becoming the Warrington guardian "face in the crowd" winner are shortening week on week.
The prize is a glossy picture of your favourite player.
If I have the motivation over the coming weeks it could be just between me and that postie that has not missed a game for 40 years.

Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads. When the going gets tough, the tough get going as the song goes, we've got a good squad on paper, we just seem to have had some tired players out there which means our next league game seems to be a 4 pointer now, a Must win game! Now then Wire! Let's be having you!
