Now is the time for us to all pull together and get behind Tony, Agar and the lads. When the going gets tough, the tough get going as the song goes, we've got a good squad on paper, we just seem to have had some tired players out there which means our next league game seems to be a 4 pointer now, a Must win game! Now then Wire! Let's be having you!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], atomic, barham red, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CharlieWong, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, fast_pug, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, leedscat, Logger, LostInNewcastle, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Oxford Exile, Rugby, runningman29, Saint_Claire, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, Staffordshire Wire, the flying biscuit, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Riddler, WalterWizard, Wigg'n, Wiredeano and 479 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|