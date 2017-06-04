Tiz Lad wrote: Said it before the way this is going we'll be lucky to make the million pound game. Need to finish 9th or 10th for 4 home games in the middle 8s and to do that we'll need to beat Cats, Leigh and Widnes at home and would anybody on here guarantee that at present

We have the worst 'points for' tally in the league and to avoid the record low of the previous two seasons we have to score 20 points per game in all our remaining 6 games.Not that I normally follow relegation threatened teams in any sport (so far) but in football you always hear that the teams that end up going down (even if they play nice football) are the ones that cant score...and we similarly cant score.The teams in the qualifiers will all start on zero points and its this that makes me think we are massively goosed.In my current mood of doom and gloom I genuinely believe we will finish the lowest of the superleague sides and then I'm actually concerned we may well finish below Hull KR.after today's game I've had a serious discussion with my mates about going to Batley away if that's how the fixtures fall.Batley away!!!! .........in the league ???......seriously how have these two clowns not had all their belongings put in bin bags and left at the front door of the reception........