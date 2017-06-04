WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:46 pm
Agenda on.....John Kear please
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:49 pm
Agenda on.....John Kear please

You need to take more water with it.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:51 pm
You won't be going again then, a patsy as a CEO is never going to sack him so unless Moran does he's going nowhere as he's far too far up his own arris to have the dignity to resign and take his squash buddy with him.

The alarm bells should've been ringing as soon as Fitzpatrick was installed, smacked of a club that has no clue what it's doing, and that's the way the whole season has panned out


Wonder if Roger Draper saw this coming.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
He's like Louis Walsh was on the Xfactor.Same old words every week.I honestly don't know a coach in Warringtons history that has made my blood boil as much + yes I know he's our best ever coach but I'd have more respect for him if he just stopped with the utter crap he spouts week in week out about the lads are hurting + other shlte.Please make make this week going to work a pleasure + just do one.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:18 pm
Not before the cup game, pretty please !!!

Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:52 pm
Said it before the way this is going we'll be lucky to make the million pound game. Need to finish 9th or 10th for 4 home games in the middle 8s and to do that we'll need to beat Cats, Leigh and Widnes at home and would anybody on here guarantee that at present



We have the worst 'points for' tally in the league and to avoid the record low of the previous two seasons we have to score 20 points per game in all our remaining 6 games.

Not that I normally follow relegation threatened teams in any sport (so far) but in football you always hear that the teams that end up going down (even if they play nice football) are the ones that cant score...and we similarly cant score.

The teams in the qualifiers will all start on zero points and its this that makes me think we are massively goosed.
In my current mood of doom and gloom I genuinely believe we will finish the lowest of the superleague sides and then I'm actually concerned we may well finish below Hull KR.

after today's game I've had a serious discussion with my mates about going to Batley away if that's how the fixtures fall.

Batley away!!!! .........in the league ???......
seriously how have these two clowns not had all their belongings put in bin bags and left at the front door of the reception........
