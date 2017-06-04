WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:46 pm
rubber duckie





Agenda on.....John Kear please
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:49 pm
lefty goldblatt






rubber duckie wrote:
Agenda on.....John Kear please

You need to take more water with it.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:51 pm
karetaker






Tiz Lad wrote:
You won't be going again then, a patsy as a CEO is never going to sack him so unless Moran does he's going nowhere as he's far too far up his own arris to have the dignity to resign and take his squash buddy with him.

The alarm bells should've been ringing as soon as Fitzpatrick was installed, smacked of a club that has no clue what it's doing, and that's the way the whole season has panned out


Wonder if Roger Draper saw this coming.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
runningman29






He's like Louis Walsh was on the Xfactor.Same old words every week.I honestly don't know a coach in Warringtons history that has made my blood boil as much + yes I know he's our best ever coach but I'd have more respect for him if he just stopped with the utter crap he spouts week in week out about the lads are hurting + other shlte.Please make make this week going to work a pleasure + just do one.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:18 pm
apollosghost





Not before the cup game, pretty please !!!
