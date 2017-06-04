watford wires wrote: I don't understand much in life Einstein theory of relativity or Pythagoras algebra or ohms law,but how can a side which last year won the league played in two major finals and only got pipped to the post to a treble,to become a dreadful rugby side and as much use as flies flying around a camels a-s- please someone explain.

Becases based on the previous 3 season this being the third last season we over achieved and it glossed over how poor we really were with the old saying champions win when playing poorly keeping many happy whilst now we're not winning it's glaringly obvious how much we have regressed since 2012 under smith. I'm a little worried at how slow the club are reacting to this as in my eyes he should have gone the season before last or even at the end of last season on a relative high in winning the llsIt's a shame if his time here is to end like this but we cannot keep faith in someone who seems oblivious to the issues or unable to change our fortunes around. Sometimes just a change is enough and it could be what the team need to get their heads backbinnthe game but I also think that whichever players are the root cause of this need to go also no matter who they are we cannot allow players to feel that can just stop playing if they don't agree with something or someone. I was hoping his departure would be soon but under the clubs timing and with a successor already In place but now I just feel he has to go we're in a results based business and ours have been woefull this year !!!