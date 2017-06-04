WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:53 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 568
watford wires wrote:
I don't understand much in life Einstein theory of relativity or Pythagoras algebra or ohms law,but how can a side which last year won the league played in two major finals and only got pipped to the post to a treble,to become a dreadful rugby side and as much use as flies flying around a camels a-s- please someone explain.


Becases based on the previous 3 season this being the third last season we over achieved and it glossed over how poor we really were with the old saying champions win when playing poorly keeping many happy whilst now we're not winning it's glaringly obvious how much we have regressed since 2012 under smith. I'm a little worried at how slow the club are reacting to this as in my eyes he should have gone the season before last or even at the end of last season on a relative high in winning the lls

It's a shame if his time here is to end like this but we cannot keep faith in someone who seems oblivious to the issues or unable to change our fortunes around. Sometimes just a change is enough and it could be what the team need to get their heads backbinnthe game but I also think that whichever players are the root cause of this need to go also no matter who they are we cannot allow players to feel that can just stop playing if they don't agree with something or someone. I was hoping his departure would be soon but under the clubs timing and with a successor already In place but now I just feel he has to go we're in a results based business and ours have been woefull this year !!!

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:56 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8646
He's not going anywhere and our CEO is not going to sack him. Suggest either partake in direct fan protest or not watch them until him and Agar are gone. It's futile doing anything else.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:57 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1281
Knowing us we'll sack Smith & put Agar in as caretaker manager :-(
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CharlieWong, Chetnik, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fez1, fullofhope, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, GeoffRoebuck, Google [Bot], Hangermans, Hashman, Iamlegend, Irish Wire, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, just_browny, karetaker, langer the king, Leeds Thirteen, lefty goldblatt, lister, Man Mountain, mannt, marathonman, Mash Butty, matt6169, Melph, morrisseyisawire, Nothus, Old Man John, Philth, ratticusfinch, RoyalWire, rubber duckie, runningman29, Sandy Loner, scottty, Seth, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Silver Wolf, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Sporting Billy, Straight outta the zoo, supercat, the flying biscuit, TheDoc, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Tweety, Unbeliever, Vespid_Wire, vitch, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, watford wires, WF Rhino, Who are ya!!, willo109, Wire, WireWireWire, wolfie wales, Wrath, Ziggy Stardust and 993 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,3113,16776,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM