I think the main cause of discontent this year is that fans don't like the direction the club is heading in. For most of the season there doesn't seem to have been effort put in by the club to find out the cause of decline on the field...even our wins have not looked convincing. Are the board not bothered about keeping the club at the forefront of the entertainment industry ? They should be concerned that season tickets maybe sold in a trickle next season especially after this season's fiasco when most games have been on tv anyway.We don't expect to win every game but putting in the effort would be nice & serving up a decent product on the pitch. We want to be entertained.