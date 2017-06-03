They were the best team. We were miles off. We were too loose and gave too many penalties away.



"We need to get back to good defence. It was a poor and soft start and we gave ourselves too much to do.



"We scored some tries in the second half but it wasn't enough as we were out-muscled. We had too much defence to do and we have a lot to learn.



"We're a confident bunch but we're low on gas. Hull are the same with injures but they coped better."



These are the words of our "friendly" neighbourhood gorilla, and after today's defeat by Hull.



Now, not for one minute am I suggesting that we judge a coach on how he reacts to a loss. I just look at these words, and think at least he's showing some honesty . Seriously, no bull excrement, no Tony Blair/Alastair Campbell spin. Just a plain and simple not good enough.



We've got to the stage where we're playing Smith Bingo, at press conferences. Just bluff.



I'm reminded of that quote in Mike Greg's autobiography, and which went along the lines of "A Warrington fan wants effort. They know when they're being let down". It's just a pity that the coaching setup, and and the players are wholly unaware of this.