WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:11 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3076
Location: newton-le-willows
I think the main cause of discontent this year is that fans don't like the direction the club is heading in. For most of the season there doesn't seem to have been effort put in by the club to find out the cause of decline on the field...even our wins have not looked convincing. Are the board not bothered about keeping the club at the forefront of the entertainment industry ? They should be concerned that season tickets maybe sold in a trickle next season especially after this season's fiasco when most games have been on tv anyway.We don't expect to win every game but putting in the effort would be nice & serving up a decent product on the pitch. We want to be entertained.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:13 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8639
rubber duckie wrote:
It's times like these. ..support of the club is needed more than ever.
Staying away because form slips is petty...without enduring the lows, you can never really appreciate the highs.
Somehow I don't think anything can eclipse that win over Hudds at Wembley....although a win against the Pies at Wembley one day would right a few wrongs...and a 1/4 final win against them currently, with a 40 metre drop goal might just top it.


Yes the 2009 Wembley win was special and I've got enough lows in the bank to appreciate it dating back to Reg Bowden.

It may be my middle age now but I'm not as passionate about Wire as I was in my youth. I don't get angry when I see the dross served up I just think "well it's you own fault Ian for going". Hence I pick and choose. I may yet go to Hudds and combine it with a motorbike ride over the hills. I may not. Everyone is free to do what they wish.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:16 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8735
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
sally cinnamon wrote:
Exactly. I'm getting fed up with the limited range of new films on offer on amazon prime so I'm going to switch over to netflix.

I'm already in the market for a new supplier of my rugby league entertainment. Was thinking of signing up with Cas but now the ambition shown by Saints in bringing in Justin Holbrook and Ben Barba is nudging me that way.

maybe league will eventually go FULL USA..... Moran will take the Wolves franchise to a town that will get behind the team... Gateshead Wolves or maybe even Bradford Wolves.
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:18 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8639
ninearches wrote:
I think the main cause of discontent this year is that fans don't like the direction the club is heading in. For most of the season there doesn't seem to have been effort put in by the club to find out the cause of decline on the field...even our wins have not looked convincing. Are the board not bothered about keeping the club at the forefront of the entertainment industry ? They should be concerned that season tickets maybe sold in a trickle next season especially after this season's fiasco when most games have been on tv anyway.We don't expect to win every game but putting in the effort would be nice & serving up a decent product on the pitch. We want to be entertained.


Exactly - it's not like we are building something and we can see progress in the right direction. It's just dire performances served up with an incredible excuse that is blatantly not acknowledging what supporters can see with their own eyes. Seasoned RL fans know when a team is playing well or not. Now the excuses are coming before the game.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:56 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14056
Location: NFL playoffs
The big difference now is expectations are much higher, which is going to be difficult for whoever succeeds TS at Warrington.

The mantra now is only winning the Grand Final is success - everything else is failure.

Think about some of our former seasons that are remembered fondly by Wire fans.
1986/87, did the double over Wigan, the only team to beat them, finished 3rd in the league and lost the Premiership Final to Wigan.
1993/94, finished 3rd, joint top on points but behind Wigan and Bradford on points difference, had Jonathan Davies as Man of Steel.

Imagine getting those kind of results today and trying to argue they were a success...

"if only Russell Smith hadn't given that penalty for Cullen going in with his knees"
"nearly"
"woulda coulda"

It's just like TS's team finishing top and losing both major finals - finish empty handed and it's failure. Fans today would not have tolerated the records of Tony Barrow or Brian Johnson's teams.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:35 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5516
Location: South Stand.....bored
They were the best team. We were miles off. We were too loose and gave too many penalties away.

"We need to get back to good defence. It was a poor and soft start and we gave ourselves too much to do.

"We scored some tries in the second half but it wasn't enough as we were out-muscled. We had too much defence to do and we have a lot to learn.

"We're a confident bunch but we're low on gas. Hull are the same with injures but they coped better."

These are the words of our "friendly" neighbourhood gorilla, and after today's defeat by Hull.

Now, not for one minute am I suggesting that we judge a coach on how he reacts to a loss. I just look at these words, and think at least he's showing some honesty. Seriously, no bull excrement, no Tony Blair/Alastair Campbell spin. Just a plain and simple not good enough.

We've got to the stage where we're playing Smith Bingo, at press conferences. Just bluff.

I'm reminded of that quote in Mike Greg's autobiography, and which went along the lines of "A Warrington fan wants effort. They know when they're being let down". It's just a pity that the coaching setup, and and the players are wholly unaware of this.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, CharlieWong, CW8, Ganson's Optician, getdownmonkeyman, HOOF HEARTED, jj86, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Philth, ratticusfinch, silver2, Smiffy27 and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,8781,88376,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
16
- 12WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
18
- 16BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
20
- 8GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
39
- 26WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
74
- 6SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 20HUNSLET  
 NOW 
Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
24
- 6COVENTY
TV
  
Half Time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM