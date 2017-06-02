WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:52 am
karetaker
Wires71 wrote:
Interesting article from Hill. http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... pper_says/

They have had another closed doors heart to heart and we will see the output on Sunday.
If he really thinks that only 5% want Smith and Agar out he is mistaken.


I would be interested were he gets his numbers from, if he looks on this forum i think he will see its more than 5%.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:01 am
WWRLFC78
karetaker wrote:
I would be interested were he gets his numbers from, if he looks on this forum i think he will see its more than 5%.


To be fair, he does say that he thinks 95% will be behind us regardless, not that 95% of people want Smith to stay, and hes probably right. We have all pretty much agreed that the men on the pitch can deliver, but they currently aren't, all of us are behind the team but want desire and motivation from the team, not the lacklustre performances that have recently been served up.

If he were asked directly what percentage of fans he thinks wants Smith to go, i'm positive his answer would be more than 5%.

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:28 am
morleys_deckchair
well its definitely got a 5 in it.
Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:25 pm
Ganson's Optician
Why SHOULD 95% of us be "behind [the club m] regardless"? It is a business in the entertainment industry, not the Worker's Party of Korea!
Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:04 pm
karetaker
Ganson's Optician wrote:
Why SHOULD 95% of us be "behind [the club m] regardless"? It is a business in the entertainment industry, not the Worker's Party of Korea!


Splitter.
