It must be completely demoralising to get dropped when others are performing far worse.



Hughes - penalty machine with the same amount of penalties as Hock, and he's making plenty of errors in attack and defence. His average gain per carry was low last year when we were doing well, so it's worse now.

Westwood - everyone else can see that he's done and possibly should have retired but Smith sticks with him. He's been a fantastic player and a bargain for £60,000, but time and injuries catches up.



Russell - Anyone would be better on the wing than him. Smith probably sticking with him because of the amount of tackle busts and clean breaks last year, but he's not even doing that now.

Rhys Evans - that step never fools anyone, unfortunately never lived up to his potential partly due to injuries.

Ashton Sims - 5.18 metres per carry for a prop is a joke.



You'd think experienced players like Gidley and Brown could organise and lead our attack. But it was Patton getting blamed first, he won't drop Brown or Gidley.