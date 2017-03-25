WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:33 am
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 438
Straight outta the zoo wrote:
You can't sack the players- but you don't have to play all of them after that.

Brad Dwyers forward pass on the first, after we had just got back into contention was unforgettable. Bad play the balls were killers too- you can't blame those on smith.


But that is exactly the point - Smith keeps playing these players even when they are having stinkers week in week out. It seems you only get dropped if your face doesn't fit or you fall out with Smith.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:06 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7652
Wirefan wrote:
If Gidley was british he'd be nowhere near the side. Stinks to high heaven this season.

That may be true but another fact is..,we'd be pointless this last 160 minutes of rugby without him!!!
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:54 am
Monkswire Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:43 pm
Posts: 7
jj86 wrote:
But that is exactly the point - Smith keeps playing these players even when they are having stinkers week in week out. It seems you only get dropped if your face doesn't fit or you fall out with Smith.



True certain players will never get dropped, he never drops them based on form it's always a disagreement with him. Never drops his 'yes' men.

Seriously need to get some good old fashioned forwards back in the team

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:41 am
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1335
Location: Warrington
I've just read the Guardian Website sports page + the interview with Smith beggars belief.Can he not see what the rest of us can see?Don't get me wrong the guy has brought a lot of success to this club but for sheer bilge + excuses he beats any other coach in my time as a supporter.Bet he's already got his Hull excuses written down + I'm now getting to the stage where I can't even watch him being interviewed as I've seen more passion in a female funnel web spider + that usually eats the male after mating.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:55 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 59
runningman29 wrote:
I've just read the Guardian Website sports page + the interview with Smith beggars belief.Can he not see what the rest of us can see?Don't get me wrong the guy has brought a lot of success to this club but for sheer bilge + excuses he beats any other coach in my time as a supporter.Bet he's already got his Hull excuses written down + I'm now getting to the stage where I can't even watch him being interviewed as I've seen more passion in a female funnel web spider + that usually eats the male after mating.


So you're still sat on the fence then?

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:55 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3535
Seems like your players have finally become immune to smiths torturous psychological mind games, only took leeds players about 3 seasons, but there was less turnover.

You could probably make a pretty successful psychological thriller/horror chronicling the life of a warrington player under the dictatorship of smith.

Chilling.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:00 am
lister User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5553
Location: Warrington
It must be completely demoralising to get dropped when others are performing far worse.

Hughes - penalty machine with the same amount of penalties as Hock, and he's making plenty of errors in attack and defence. His average gain per carry was low last year when we were doing well, so it's worse now.
Westwood - everyone else can see that he's done and possibly should have retired but Smith sticks with him. He's been a fantastic player and a bargain for £60,000, but time and injuries catches up.

Russell - Anyone would be better on the wing than him. Smith probably sticking with him because of the amount of tackle busts and clean breaks last year, but he's not even doing that now.
Rhys Evans - that step never fools anyone, unfortunately never lived up to his potential partly due to injuries.
Ashton Sims - 5.18 metres per carry for a prop is a joke.

You'd think experienced players like Gidley and Brown could organise and lead our attack. But it was Patton getting blamed first, he won't drop Brown or Gidley.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, FlexWheeler, Ganson's Optician, lister, morrisseyisawire, richmond, runningman29, Trainman, TrevorGrice, Wrath and 337 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
c}