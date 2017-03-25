I've just read the Guardian Website sports page + the interview with Smith beggars belief.Can he not see what the rest of us can see?Don't get me wrong the guy has brought a lot of success to this club but for sheer bilge + excuses he beats any other coach in my time as a supporter.Bet he's already got his Hull excuses written down + I'm now getting to the stage where I can't even watch him being interviewed as I've seen more passion in a female funnel web spider + that usually eats the male after mating.