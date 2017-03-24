WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:28 pm
NtW wrote:
Ridiculous statement that the players are clearly refusing to play for Smith: that's your interpretation, but is based on no fact other than what you perceive. And I'm pretty sure we can sack any player we want!


Plenty of rumours around and something clearly stinks and Smith has form for fall outs with players. I am terrified ford if that isn't the case because if it isn't this side will be playing the million pound game (if we are lucky).

We can't sack the whole squad now can we. In any case wouldn't they still count on the salary cap?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:53 pm
Now we have Clark and Westerman liking comments on twitter about this being one of the worst sides someone has seen in the P&B and feeling sorry for Clark and Westerman. Odd thing to like it there isn't serious issues in the dressing room.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:13 am
Time to go. The thought of him staying - continuing to recruit poorly, continuing to select bizarrely, and continuing to gurn through interviews as though he carries no responsibility is almost as bad as not continuing to not deliver anything for another year on top of the last 5.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:25 am
Quite right. The argument 'well who do you get?' is as teeth itching as it is childish. A change is needed...any change. Briers for now....recruit in the off season. Smith bluffed his way to near infallibility...but he overreached....that's ego for you.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:28 am
ratticusfinch wrote:
Quite right. The argument 'well who do you get?' is as teeth itching as it is childish. A change is needed...any change. Briers for now....recruit in the off season. Smith bluffed his way to near infallibility...but he overreached....that's ego for you.


Yes I suspect a huge stubborn ego is at play. Smith may need to be dragged out in complete denial as to why.
