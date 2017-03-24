WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:40 am
ninearches
It is virtually the same squad that finished top of superleague last season even though the overall quality in present day superleague is not at its best.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:20 am
Captain Hook
It's like reading Redvee, although they also complain about their style of play. During Smiths tenure we have generally played exciting rugby when most around us have been tedious. While on the point look how Briers matured under him. I'm not suggesting he should have a job for life, just that he has some credit in the bank.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:21 pm
runningman29
I'll keep this post short + sweet.For effing sake just do the decent thing + go.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:32 pm
Wolfiestravelagent

I have been a fan for a long time, seeing Dessie Drummond out pace a full Oldham defence in the first couple of rounds in the lancs cup to the Cullen's knee incident against wigan which denighed us the top with Bradford and Wigan. Then the flood light failure against fax where wire came back with a vengeance! Where am I going with this? This is the worst wire side I have seen in my 30 years of watching. Smith has lost the dressing room IMO. The players we have should be world beaters. We should fear no one, I will never give up my beloved team however I want to know where has the passion, the flare and the excitement gone. I can cope with losing but losing v badly like we have this season so far is not acceptable. WE NEED TOMFIND THE FIGHT! Otherwise anyone know the directions to batley?


COME ON WIRES!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:43 pm
Tiz Lad
He's not classy enough to do the honourable thing and resign and Moran hasn't got the guts to get rid of his two mates Smith and Agar.

Whole place stinks from top to bottom.

Fight for the wooden spoon against Widnes in 3 weeks

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:44 pm
Thelonius
Plenty here for those still wanting to bury their heads.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:59 pm
Tiz Lad
Unbelievable, he just said there wasn't much between us, what an absolute clown go now

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:03 pm
fez1
''Our defence was good''

Did Tony really say that?

Losing it...
