|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2980Location:
newton-le-willows
|
It is virtually the same squad that finished top of superleague last season even though the overall quality in present day superleague is not at its best.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Sunny Southport
|
It's like reading Redvee, although they also complain about their style of play. During Smiths tenure we have generally played exciting rugby when most around us have been tedious. While on the point look how Briers matured under him. I'm not suggesting he should have a job for life, just that he has some credit in the bank.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1329
Location: Warrington
|
I'll keep this post short + sweet.For effing sake just do the decent thing + go.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 03, 2016 5:12 pm
Posts: 9
|
I have been a fan for a long time, seeing Dessie Drummond out pace a full Oldham defence in the first couple of rounds in the lancs cup to the Cullen's knee incident against wigan which denighed us the top with Bradford and Wigan. Then the flood light failure against fax where wire came back with a vengeance! Where am I going with this? This is the worst wire side I have seen in my 30 years of watching. Smith has lost the dressing room IMO. The players we have should be world beaters. We should fear no one, I will never give up my beloved team however I want to know where has the passion, the flare and the excitement gone. I can cope with losing but losing v badly like we have this season so far is not acceptable. WE NEED TOMFIND THE FIGHT! Otherwise anyone know the directions to batley?
COME ON WIRES!!!!!!!!
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 328
|
He's not classy enough to do the honourable thing and resign and Moran hasn't got the guts to get rid of his two mates Smith and Agar.
Whole place stinks from top to bottom.
Fight for the wooden spoon against Widnes in 3 weeks
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 12:45 pm
Posts: 4179
Location: Under the thumb!
|
Plenty here for those still wanting to bury their heads.
|
Eddie Hemmings said not wrote:
"Remember last time they were here, the Huddersfield Giants, they lost to a Luke Walsh drop goal. He's only scored four drop goals in his St Helens career has Luke Walsh and each and every one of them have been scored by Luke Walsh"
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 328
|
Unbelievable, he just said there wasn't much between us, what an absolute clown go now
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:03 pm
|
fez1
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1365
|
''Our defence was good''
Did Tony really say that?
Losing it...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, anijay, Barbed Wire, Biff Tannen, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, caslad75, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], fez1, Fourpointtry, gary numan, goodways sore chops, H53a, ItchyandScratchy, Jack Steel, jackflash, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Penks81, ratticusfinch, Ron, runningman29, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, the artist, The Riddler, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Warrington Wolf, Who are ya!!, Wireman, wires4ever, Wolfiestravelagent, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 653 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}