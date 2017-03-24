I have been a fan for a long time, seeing Dessie Drummond out pace a full Oldham defence in the first couple of rounds in the lancs cup to the Cullen's knee incident against wigan which denighed us the top with Bradford and Wigan. Then the flood light failure against fax where wire came back with a vengeance! Where am I going with this? This is the worst wire side I have seen in my 30 years of watching. Smith has lost the dressing room IMO. The players we have should be world beaters. We should fear no one, I will never give up my beloved team however I want to know where has the passion, the flare and the excitement gone. I can cope with losing but losing v badly like we have this season so far is not acceptable. WE NEED TOMFIND THE FIGHT! Otherwise anyone know the directions to batley?





COME ON WIRES!!!!!!!!