|
Irish Wire wrote:
People on this board want Smith out but I will ask the question again I posted on page 1.
If Smith goes who will come in?
Not going to trawl through 20 plus pages to find if anyone has given an answer.
If he goes could we find ourselves in an even worse position?
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:31 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??
A point well made.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:37 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
the flying biscuit wrote:
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??
Yeah, bottom of the league, winless and Richard Agar in charge.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:27 am
DAG wrote:
Yeah, bottom of the league, winless and Richard Agar in charge.
Fair enough.
Keep Smith and get rid of Agar.
Who would you bring into that middle role below Smith but above Briers to give him some experience.
Would John Kear be up for a new challenge?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:44 am
Joined:
Posts:
Location:
newton-le-willows
We have a manager,Smith,& a team with undoubted talent that should be regarded as one of the best in superleague when we are firing on all cylinders.
Is the problem caused with constant tinkering by the manager & a massive loss of confidence in the players caused by uncertainty or do the players just need a size 10 up the jacksy because thy can't be ar**d playing & being paid for their efforts ?
Either way, the club should think beyond sky money & think about the supporters who put themselves out week in week out ,in all weathers, to come & watch...oh & don't forget the generous sponsors.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:10 am
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1229
the flying biscuit wrote:
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??
I bet Hull KR would want to swap places with us.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:55 am
Posts: 3605
Posts: 3605
Location: Its in the name
ninearches wrote:
a team with undoubted talent that should be regarded as one of the best in superleague when we are firing on all cylinders.
Really?
Sorry but we aren't that good. No where near that good. Miles off.
How many of our backline would get into Wigan or Castlefords team? None.
We have the worst half backs in the Super League.
top flight since 1895
Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:57 am
Posts: 2791
Posts: 2791
Location: Stuck in 1982
shinymcshine wrote:
I bet Hull KR would want to swap places with us.
If things carry on like they are then they will get their chance
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:15 am
Posts: 603
Posts: 603
Location: Warrington
IF we stay up - we better make a serious play at getting Tom Johnstone for next season. He has excellent acceleration, pace, strength and footwork. We have a good relationship with Wakefield - we're the only club that can afford a transfer fee and if he doesn't stay at Wakefield and we don't snap him up then I can see Union snaffling him.
