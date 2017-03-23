We have a manager,Smith,& a team with undoubted talent that should be regarded as one of the best in superleague when we are firing on all cylinders.

Is the problem caused with constant tinkering by the manager & a massive loss of confidence in the players caused by uncertainty or do the players just need a size 10 up the jacksy because thy can't be ar**d playing & being paid for their efforts ?

Either way, the club should think beyond sky money & think about the supporters who put themselves out week in week out ,in all weathers, to come & watch...oh & don't forget the generous sponsors.