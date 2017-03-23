WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:02 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5174
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Irish Wire wrote:
People on this board want Smith out but I will ask the question again I posted on page 1.

If Smith goes who will come in?

Not going to trawl through 20 plus pages to find if anyone has given an answer.

If he goes could we find ourselves in an even worse position?


is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:31 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 842
Location: Irish Republic
the flying biscuit wrote:
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??

A point well made.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:37 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 119
the flying biscuit wrote:
is there a worse position than bottom of the league without a win??

Yeah, bottom of the league, winless and Richard Agar in charge.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:27 am
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 842
Location: Irish Republic
DAG wrote:
Yeah, bottom of the league, winless and Richard Agar in charge.

Fair enough.

Keep Smith and get rid of Agar.

Who would you bring into that middle role below Smith but above Briers to give him some experience.

Would John Kear be up for a new challenge?

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:44 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2978
Location: newton-le-willows
We have a manager,Smith,& a team with undoubted talent that should be regarded as one of the best in superleague when we are firing on all cylinders.
Is the problem caused with constant tinkering by the manager & a massive loss of confidence in the players caused by uncertainty or do the players just need a size 10 up the jacksy because thy can't be ar**d playing & being paid for their efforts ?
Either way, the club should think beyond sky money & think about the supporters who put themselves out week in week out ,in all weathers, to come & watch...oh & don't forget the generous sponsors.
