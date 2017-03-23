morleys_deckchair wrote: Wood

Carvell

Higham

Hodgson

Bridge

and now Harrison



have all left under a cloud under the last few years.... Not all long serving, but all senior pros, well respected in the dressing room and around the club.

And how much longer should those players have been kept around?Why should they have been kept on - were they still players capable of playing in a Grand Final winning side? Would Leeds, Wigan have been interested in signing them?What about Westwood, Atkins, these are long serving players who will be well respected in the dressing room and the club. Are these allowed to be dropped or not offered new contracts or will that be too risky as it might 'unsettle' things because of their status. How long do we owe players for their previous success?I could understand it being held against Smith if these players had left us and gone on to sign for top clubs and made us regret letting them go, but they either retired or moved to lower clubs which gives you a sign about where they were.Also this brings up the old chestnut about TS letting the team get old together and running the senior players like Briers, Morley and Michael Monaghan to 2013 and then having a major rebuilding job when they all got old together. When should those players have been moved on, because those were the ones who probably would have been picked up by top clubs.