Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:06 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 539
Location: Sunny Southport
Monkswire wrote:
They all ended on bad terms with TS. Higham asked to leave due to an offer of a better future and this was handled terribly. He was portrayed in a bad way by TS without giving the full story. The club didn't do much wrong in any case but they were all handled badly by TS

But wasn't it TS that rescued Higham from Wigan where he was derided as "1 trick mick"?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:17 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2790
Location: Stuck in 1982
Tiz Lad wrote:
So the sum total of that club's ambitions, with one of the most expensively assembled squads in SuperLeague is to make it difficult for the Top 4 teams, if that's not reason enough for Smith to be sacked, I don't know what is


That isn't the sum total of the clubs ambitions and if it comes to pass it may, or may not result in a change of manager, either a jump or a push, but, your post and the responses weren't about that they were a reference to the 'delusional' comments from TS

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:20 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 205
Captain Hook wrote:
But wasn't it TS that rescued Higham from Wigan where he was derided as "1 trick mick"?


Higham was signed by Wire when James Lowes was the coach, prior to Tony Smith being appointed.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:34 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 539
Location: Sunny Southport
My apologies, my memory isn't all it should be.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:37 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 458
theres no concrete proof any of the fallouts actually happened inside knowledge is also a one sided story. Undoubtedly issues off the pitch but with who and over what we are just guessing

he has brought us success but would his time here truly be deemed a success if he doesn't win a gf esp given the money spent during his time here on wages transfer fees and infrastructure investment, were talking millions spent and he won the cc with a team Thea previous managers had brought in look at what we have achieved with a team made up mainly of smiths signings

He is certainly the man to take a good squad to the next level but not the man who can build a great team i also don't count getting to finals and losing a success or anything to shout about or use in his defence. Maybe I'm harsh but would the Australian national side see getting to the World Cup final but losing a success ??? No they wouldn't success breeds success and accepting anything other than winning is unacceptable. We signed him to bring us trophies not nearly win them over nearly a decade we're not talking about after a few seasons but a serious chunk of time here that he has failed to win the gf with us

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:05 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13967
Location: NFL playoffs
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Wood
Carvell
Higham
Hodgson
Bridge
and now Harrison

have all left under a cloud under the last few years.... Not all long serving, but all senior pros, well respected in the dressing room and around the club.


And how much longer should those players have been kept around?
Why should they have been kept on - were they still players capable of playing in a Grand Final winning side? Would Leeds, Wigan have been interested in signing them?

What about Westwood, Atkins, these are long serving players who will be well respected in the dressing room and the club. Are these allowed to be dropped or not offered new contracts or will that be too risky as it might 'unsettle' things because of their status. How long do we owe players for their previous success?

I could understand it being held against Smith if these players had left us and gone on to sign for top clubs and made us regret letting them go, but they either retired or moved to lower clubs which gives you a sign about where they were.

Also this brings up the old chestnut about TS letting the team get old together and running the senior players like Briers, Morley and Michael Monaghan to 2013 and then having a major rebuilding job when they all got old together. When should those players have been moved on, because those were the ones who probably would have been picked up by top clubs.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:51 pm
worthing wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2940
It's all about succession planning. Hill has taken on the pack leader role from Morley with great success, can't argue with Clark as a signing either, he's top quality, Lineham bit hit and miss but been good enough from what I've seen this year. The massive holes that have not been adequately filled are those left by Briers and Hodgson - Sandow looked like he had solved one of those issues up to a point but...
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Hatfield Town Wire, HOOF HEARTED, jj86, Johnkendal, Mr Snoodle, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, WalterWizard, Wire, Wire Weaver, Wireste92, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, worthing wire and 266 guests

