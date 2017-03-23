|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2977Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Chris Hicks...wasn't he re-signed then told he was no longer needed to get Joel here ,probably to keep Michael from moving on ? What a fiasco.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8675
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Wood? Didn't the club stick by him after some very odd behaviour?
Carvell, don't think the club did anything wrong (and hardly Mr Loyal himself)
Higham...left US in the lurch
Hodgson I'll concede
Bridge? What did the club do wrong?
Harrison, presumably was paid up BUT could've been handled better.
J Monaghan...can't see anything wrong, in fact most on here called him as past his sell by date before he left.
I am led to believe all these players had fallings out with the boss prior to their departure. Im not saying it wasn't the right thing to get rid, but players talk amongst themselves and it creates a bad atmosphere (i would imagine).... So Smith has a clear out and gets rids of all the 'bad apples'. The younger lads see it happening over and over and over...player after player, after player.... And now its happened again and i bet a load of them are thinking 'oh no not this again'.
Hard to play your best rugby when squad morale is on the floor.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:43 pm
Posts: 6
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I am led to believe all these players had fallings out with the boss prior to their departure. Im not saying it wasn't the right thing to get rid, but players talk amongst themselves and it creates a bad atmosphere (i would imagine).... So Smith has a clear out and gets rids of all the 'bad apples'. The younger lads see it happening over and over and over...player after player, after player.... And now its happened again and i bet a load of them are thinking 'oh no not this again'.
Hard to play your best rugby when squad morale is on the floor.
This is right. Same with Joel he could have joined his brother in France when he knew he wasn't going to be part of the team next year but the TS wouldn't release him then once the offer was off the table told him they didn't want him.
Doesn't look good to all the young up and coming players. Why would they want their future there when they see how it ends!
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:37 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 322
|
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2789
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Right Tiz, you are the coach being interviewed, what are you going to say before the next match at this stage of the season, "I have made a right 'town halls' of it and the season's all but over, it's all about planning for next year now, hopefully if we can pull of that elusive first win in the million pound game and we will have a real tilt at the GF next time around"?
It is annoying and repetitively dull, but, it's hardly delusional for him to keep stating that the season isn't over and we aren't a right off for honours, you never know he might not even believe what he saying is true, but, he has little choice or unfortunately it would seem an idea of his part in putting things right
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 35
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Right Tiz, you are the coach being interviewed, what are you going to say before the next match at this stage of the season, "I have made a right 'town halls' of it and the season's all but over, it's all about planning for next year now, hopefully if we can pull of that elusive first win in the million pound game and we will have a real tilt at the GF next time around"?
It is annoying and repetitively dull, but, it's hardly delusional for him to keep stating that the season isn't over and we aren't a right off for honours, you never know he might not even believe what he saying is true, but, he has little choice or unfortunately it would seem an idea of his part in putting things right
Got to agree here. Even if they don't make it into the top 4 it wouldn't take much to get into top 8 and at very least, make it difficult for some teams.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 65
|
Saints finished 4th after 23 rounds last year losing 9.
Saints finished 4th after 30 rounds last year losing 10
They would have finished 4th had they lost 13, or even 14 depending on points difference.
Glass half full or half empty?
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 790
|
It's not out of reach, it's unlikely but it could happen.
Hull were top at the split into the 8's and they lost 6 games (same as us but we had one draw too)
Saints were fourth with 9 losses, and Wakefield and Widnes both had 13 losses up to round 23.
We need to get a move on, but we can make the 8 and hopefully keep in striking distance for the 4. But a change has to happen quickly.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Cherry_&_White, CuppaBrew, DAG, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, jj86, LOngbarn Wire, matt_wire, moving on..., richmond, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, Winslade's Offload and 248 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}