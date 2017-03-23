WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:57 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2977
Location: newton-le-willows
Chris Hicks...wasn't he re-signed then told he was no longer needed to get Joel here ,probably to keep Michael from moving on ? What a fiasco.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:58 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8675
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Captain Hook wrote:
Wood? Didn't the club stick by him after some very odd behaviour?
Carvell, don't think the club did anything wrong (and hardly Mr Loyal himself)
Higham...left US in the lurch
Hodgson I'll concede
Bridge? What did the club do wrong?
Harrison, presumably was paid up BUT could've been handled better.
J Monaghan...can't see anything wrong, in fact most on here called him as past his sell by date before he left.


I am led to believe all these players had fallings out with the boss prior to their departure. Im not saying it wasn't the right thing to get rid, but players talk amongst themselves and it creates a bad atmosphere (i would imagine).... So Smith has a clear out and gets rids of all the 'bad apples'. The younger lads see it happening over and over and over...player after player, after player.... And now its happened again and i bet a load of them are thinking 'oh no not this again'.

Hard to play your best rugby when squad morale is on the floor.
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:12 pm
Monkswire Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:43 pm
Posts: 6
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I am led to believe all these players had fallings out with the boss prior to their departure. Im not saying it wasn't the right thing to get rid, but players talk amongst themselves and it creates a bad atmosphere (i would imagine).... So Smith has a clear out and gets rids of all the 'bad apples'. The younger lads see it happening over and over and over...player after player, after player.... And now its happened again and i bet a load of them are thinking 'oh no not this again'.

Hard to play your best rugby when squad morale is on the floor.


This is right. Same with Joel he could have joined his brother in France when he knew he wasn't going to be part of the team next year but the TS wouldn't release him then once the offer was off the table told him they didn't want him.

Doesn't look good to all the young up and coming players. Why would they want their future there when they see how it ends!

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:37 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 322
Smith's delusion gets greater by the week. We can still make The Top 4 even if we lose the first 7 :lol:

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/st-helens-vs-warrington/preview/46026

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:00 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2789
Location: Stuck in 1982
Tiz Lad wrote:
Smith's delusion gets greater by the week. We can still make The Top 4 even if we lose the first 7 :lol:

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/st-helens-vs-warrington/preview/46026


Right Tiz, you are the coach being interviewed, what are you going to say before the next match at this stage of the season, "I have made a right 'town halls' of it and the season's all but over, it's all about planning for next year now, hopefully if we can pull of that elusive first win in the million pound game and we will have a real tilt at the GF next time around"?

It is annoying and repetitively dull, but, it's hardly delusional for him to keep stating that the season isn't over and we aren't a right off for honours, you never know he might not even believe what he saying is true, but, he has little choice or unfortunately it would seem an idea of his part in putting things right

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:20 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 35
Uncle Rico wrote:
Right Tiz, you are the coach being interviewed, what are you going to say before the next match at this stage of the season, "I have made a right 'town halls' of it and the season's all but over, it's all about planning for next year now, hopefully if we can pull of that elusive first win in the million pound game and we will have a real tilt at the GF next time around"?

It is annoying and repetitively dull, but, it's hardly delusional for him to keep stating that the season isn't over and we aren't a right off for honours, you never know he might not even believe what he saying is true, but, he has little choice or unfortunately it would seem an idea of his part in putting things right


Got to agree here. Even if they don't make it into the top 4 it wouldn't take much to get into top 8 and at very least, make it difficult for some teams.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Superblue Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 65
Saints finished 4th after 23 rounds last year losing 9.

Saints finished 4th after 30 rounds last year losing 10

They would have finished 4th had they lost 13, or even 14 depending on points difference.

Glass half full or half empty?

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:52 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 790
It's not out of reach, it's unlikely but it could happen.

Hull were top at the split into the 8's and they lost 6 games (same as us but we had one draw too)
Saints were fourth with 9 losses, and Wakefield and Widnes both had 13 losses up to round 23.

We need to get a move on, but we can make the 8 and hopefully keep in striking distance for the 4. But a change has to happen quickly.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Cherry_&_White, CuppaBrew, DAG, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, jj86, LOngbarn Wire, matt_wire, moving on..., richmond, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, Winslade's Offload and 248 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,2001,91975,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
6-20
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}